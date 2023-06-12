সোমবার , ১২ জুন ২০২৩ | ২৯শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Tabu Exudes Elegance In A White Halter Neck Wrap Dress As She Enjoys A Vacay In Goa; See Photos

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১২, ২০২৩ ২:১৯ অপরাহ্ণ
tabu goa


Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 13:33 IST

Tabu slays in halter neck dress

Tabu slays in halter neck dress

Tabu will be next seen in The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. The shoot is going on currently.

Tabu, who is known for elegance, has set the internet on fire as she shared some breathtaking photos from her beach vacation in Goa. In no time the pictures went viral on social media and have been grabbing attention from all corners. From celebrities to fans, all have reacted and called her beautiful. Dressed in a stunning halter neck dress, the diva looked radiant as she soaked up the sun.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Tabu is seen wearing a white colour halter-neck dress and posing for the camera as she sat in a garden. In the second photo, the actress was seen at a beach in Goa. Tabu sat underneath a beach umbrella. She had her hair tied in a top bun and completed her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings. The actor wore minimal makeup and was seen barefoot in one of the photos. Fans and celebs alike showered love on Tabu’s photos.

Take a look here:

Shilpa Shetty commented, “Beauty my Timpoooo (heart emoji).” Rakul Preet Singh dropped a bunch of fire emojis. Manisha Koirala wrote, “Ufff (fire emoji).” Rohit Bose Roy commented, “Oh my gorgeousness!!” Fans left comments like ‘stunning’ and ‘gorgeous’. One of the fans wrote, “Elegance has itz own following..u r charismatic..u r my all time crush..@tabutiful ..u r beeyouteafull.” Another wrote, “How are you ageing backwards!”

On the work front, Tabu was last seen in Bhola with Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in The Crew co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and is backed by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Sharing a video, Tabu on Instagram had written, “Excited for a new and crazy journey with Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon for Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s next. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Shoot begins February 2023.” Kareena and Kriti Sanon shared similar posts on their social handles also.



Source link

