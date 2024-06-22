Tahira Kashyap Says Ayushmann Khurrana Should Be Asked How He Juggles Films and His Kids: ‘Not Women…’

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap, is making her directorial debut with the film Sharmajee Ki Beti, releasing on June 28. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Tahira talked about how women often feel guilty when they prioritise their careers over family responsibilities. She highlighted the societal pressure women face compared to men in balancing work and family life. “I was having this conversation the other day that how we ask a woman about how they manage everything when they have children,” she said.

Tahira also said that men are seldom asked how they manage their careers and family life. She mentioned her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, as an example, suggesting that he should be questioned about handling three film shoots while taking care of their two children at home. “They should be given guilt about all of this, and not just women,” she added.

Tahira Kashyap discussed how women often feel guilty when they choose work over their children. She shared a personal example of missing her son’s first musical performance because she had a work conference to attend. Despite managing to attend one of the three shows, she still felt guilty about missing the first one. The 41-year-old filmmaker also suggested that men should face questions about their priorities, noting that they don’t seem to feel guilty about such choices. “We should keep asking them until they do,” the new director said.

The trailer of her slice-of-life comedy film, Sharmajee Ki Beti, is finally out. Presented by Applause Entertainment, and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment Production, the film is written and directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles.

Sharmajee Ki Beti explores the aspirations, dreams, and coming-of-age moments within a multigenerational narrative of quintessentially middle-class women from diverse backgrounds. Promising a rollercoaster of emotions and laughter, the trailer of the film immerses viewers into the lives of three remarkable women, all sharing the surname ‘Sharma,’ each navigating their own formidable and distinct challenges.

Talking about the film, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, shared, “Sharmajee Ki Beti is a dream come true for me. The film is special to me not only because it marks my directorial debut, but also because it has provided me with an opportunity to explore a subject very close to my heart – women’s empowerment.”