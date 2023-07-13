Tamannaah Bhatia Can’t Get Enough Of Sanya Malhotra’s Hotness As She Dances To ‘Kaavaalaa’ From Jailer

Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in the much-awaited film Jailer. The duo recently wrapped shooting for the same. The makers recently launched a peppy dance number from the film Kaavaalaa. The song has become an instant hit so much so that fans are seen dancing to the foot tapping number. And now, actress Sanya Malhotra also grooved to it’s beats.

Sanya shared a video of herself dancing to the song and wrote, “Hooked and How”. Tamannaah Bhatia has now reshared the video and added, “Omg, Am I Dreaming? So Hottttt (fire emojis).”

The original dance track features, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajnikanth dancing their heart out leaving everyone super excited for the film. In the music video, Tamannaah is seen flaunting her sizzling avatar as she grooves to the raunchy number. What further surprises all in the song is the special appearance of Rajinikanth. He is seen shaking a leg with the Lust Stories 2 actress.

Kaavaalaa is sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander. On the other hand, lyrics of the song are written by Arunraja Kamaraj.

In Jailer, Rajinikanth will be seen in the character of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen as the female lead. The film is expected to be an action-packed entertainer and boasts a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in prominent roles.

The director has also roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film who is looking exceptional in the promo. This will mark their first collaboration. Additionally, Vikram actor Jaffer Sadiq also has a pivotal role in Jailer. It has been backed by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Jailer will hit theatres on August 10.