Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up On Making Friends In The Film Industry: ‘If I Organically Bond With Them…’

Last Updated: April 05, 2025, 22:02 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia talked about her friendship with Rasha Thadani and Pragya Kapoor, and said that she only believes in organic connections.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Rasha Thadani and Pragya Kapoor share an endearing friendship, and are often spotted at each other’s special occasions. A few weeks ago, they celebrated Holi at Rasha’s house, while Tamannaah and Pragya also had a blast at the Azaad actress’ birthday celebration in March. Now, in a recent interview, Tamannaah opened up about making friends in the film industry, and said that she only believes in organic connections. She talked about her friendship with Rasha and Pragya, and said that she loves hanging out with them.

While speaking on the podcast Permit Room, Tamannaah said, “Actually I just start talking to people and if I organically bond with them, we become friends. Like in the recent past I have met Rasha (Thadani), who is just starting off her career. We actually bumped into each other at a party and we started dancing together. We kept in touch after that. I only believe in organic friendships. We both have an age gap that is significant. But that doesn’t matter because it’s about bonding with people for the people they are. There’s nothing to give or take. But sometimes you like spending time with people. You feel like they are fun. You bond on similar things.”

She further added, “Even Pragya Kapoor. Who is a wonderful producer. And I love the films she makes. She is also a wonderful person. So I have met some really cool people recently. And I love the fact that I don’t make friendships because it supports anything. I make friends just because I like hanging with those people, and they like hanging out with me.”

Earlier, while speaking with Filmfare, Rasha also talked about her bond with Tamannaah and Vijay Varma. Revealing how she met Tamannaah, Rasha said, “This is actually a very funny story. We were at someone’s birthday and there was a live singer performing. I was dancing to his songs near the stage and so was she. We saw each other, started dancing together and literally that’s all it took.”

Rasha further added that they bonded so fast, and now she cannot even imagine what she would do without her. “Currently, Tamannaah and Vijay (Varma) are the closest to me, they are like my godparents,” she said.