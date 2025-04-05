Advertise here
শনিবার , ৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ২৩শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up On Making Friends In The Film Industry: ‘If I Organically Bond With Them…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৫, ২০২৫ ১০:৩২ অপরাহ্ণ
Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up On Making Friends In The Film Industry: ‘If I Organically Bond With Them…’

Advertise here


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Tamannaah Bhatia talked about her friendship with Rasha Thadani and Pragya Kapoor, and said that she only believes in organic connections.

Tamannaah Bhatia talked about her friendship with Rasha Thadani and Pragya Kapoor

Tamannaah Bhatia talked about her friendship with Rasha Thadani and Pragya Kapoor

Tamannaah Bhatia, Rasha Thadani and Pragya Kapoor share an endearing friendship, and are often spotted at each other’s special occasions. A few weeks ago, they celebrated Holi at Rasha’s house, while Tamannaah and Pragya also had a blast at the Azaad actress’ birthday celebration in March. Now, in a recent interview, Tamannaah opened up about making friends in the film industry, and said that she only believes in organic connections. She talked about her friendship with Rasha and Pragya, and said that she loves hanging out with them.

While speaking on the podcast Permit Room, Tamannaah said, “Actually I just start talking to people and if I organically bond with them, we become friends. Like in the recent past I have met Rasha (Thadani), who is just starting off her career. We actually bumped into each other at a party and we started dancing together. We kept in touch after that. I only believe in organic friendships. We both have an age gap that is significant. But that doesn’t matter because it’s about bonding with people for the people they are. There’s nothing to give or take. But sometimes you like spending time with people. You feel like they are fun. You bond on similar things.”

She further added, “Even Pragya Kapoor. Who is a wonderful producer. And I love the films she makes. She is also a wonderful person. So I have met some really cool people recently. And I love the fact that I don’t make friendships because it supports anything. I make friends just because I like hanging with those people, and they like hanging out with me.”

Earlier, while speaking with Filmfare, Rasha also talked about her bond with Tamannaah and Vijay Varma. Revealing how she met Tamannaah, Rasha said, “This is actually a very funny story. We were at someone’s birthday and there was a live singer performing. I was dancing to his songs near the stage and so was she. We saw each other, started dancing together and literally that’s all it took.”

Rasha further added that they bonded so fast, and now she cannot even imagine what she would do without her. “Currently, Tamannaah and Vijay (Varma) are the closest to me, they are like my godparents,” she said.

News movies Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up On Making Friends In The Film Industry: ‘If I Organically Bond With Them…’



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Offbeat: মৃন্ময়ীর পাশাপাশি চিন্ময়ীকেও শ্রদ্ধার্ঘ্য, জন্মদাত্রী মাকে শ্রদ্ধা নিবেদনের অভিনব আয়োজন mahishadal people witnessed unique way of paying homage to mothers through puja
Offbeat: মৃন্ময়ীর পাশাপাশি চিন্ময়ীকেও শ্রদ্ধার্ঘ্য, জন্মদাত্রী মাকে শ্রদ্ধা নিবেদনের অভিনব আয়োজন mahishadal people witnessed unique way of paying homage to mothers through puja
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
মুখে শেষ মুহূর্তের রংতুলির টান, গাজন পার্বণে মেতে ওঠার প্রস্তুতি তুঙ্গে গ্রাম বাংলায়
মুখে শেষ মুহূর্তের রংতুলির টান, গাজন পার্বণে মেতে ওঠার প্রস্তুতি তুঙ্গে গ্রাম বাংলায়
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
East Bardhaman News:অগ্রদ্বীপের ছোট্ট ঘর থেকে পাড়ি দেশ বিদেশে,কাঠের মূর্তির হাত ধরেই দারিদ্র পেরিয়ে আলোর পথে east bardhaman artist wins hearts by making wooden idols
East Bardhaman News:অগ্রদ্বীপের ছোট্ট ঘর থেকে পাড়ি দেশ বিদেশে,কাঠের মূর্তির হাত ধরেই দারিদ্র পেরিয়ে আলোর পথে east bardhaman artist wins hearts by making wooden idols
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IPL 2025, PBKS vs RR: Blazing Yashasvi Jaiswal, fiery Jofra Archer sink Punjab Kings in Mullanpur | Cricket News
IPL 2025, PBKS vs RR: Blazing Yashasvi Jaiswal, fiery Jofra Archer sink Punjab Kings in Mullanpur | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
চার্টার্ড লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্সের আইপিও অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

চার্টার্ড লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্সের আইপিও অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

 আপনার অজান্তেই হ্যাকাররা ট্র্যাক করছে লোকেশন! সুবিধা জোগাচ্ছে আপনারই স্মার্টফোন hackers now can track your location through your smart phone – News18 Bangla

আপনার অজান্তেই হ্যাকাররা ট্র্যাক করছে লোকেশন! সুবিধা জোগাচ্ছে আপনারই স্মার্টফোন hackers now can track your location through your smart phone – News18 Bangla

 টাঙ্গাইলে জাতীয় স্থানীয় সরকার দিবস উপলক্ষে আলোচনা সভা ও সাংস্কৃতিক অনুষ্ঠান

টাঙ্গাইলে জাতীয় স্থানীয় সরকার দিবস উপলক্ষে আলোচনা সভা ও সাংস্কৃতিক অনুষ্ঠান

 দেশ-জাতির কল্যাণে নিবেদিতপ্রাণ হওয়ার আহ্বান ওবায়দুল কাদেরের

দেশ-জাতির কল্যাণে নিবেদিতপ্রাণ হওয়ার আহ্বান ওবায়দুল কাদেরের

 এক্সিম ব্যাংকের স্বাধীন পরিচালক শেয়ার বেচবেন – Corporate Sangbad

এক্সিম ব্যাংকের স্বাধীন পরিচালক শেয়ার বেচবেন – Corporate Sangbad

 জয়পুরহাটে বামজোটের অর্ধ দিবস সফল করার লক্ষ্যে মিছিল

জয়পুরহাটে বামজোটের অর্ধ দিবস সফল করার লক্ষ্যে মিছিল

 Guatemalan Anti-graft Crusader Flees Country In Blow To Anti-corruption Efforts

Guatemalan Anti-graft Crusader Flees Country In Blow To Anti-corruption Efforts

 ঝোড়ো হাওয়া..! বৃষ্টি-শিলাবৃষ্টি..! ১০ রাজ্যে কাঁপাবে ঝড়-জল! কী হবে বাংলায়?

ঝোড়ো হাওয়া..! বৃষ্টি-শিলাবৃষ্টি..! ১০ রাজ্যে কাঁপাবে ঝড়-জল! কী হবে বাংলায়?

 যৌতুকের টাকা না পেয়ে গৃহবধুকে হত্যার অভিযোগ, মামলা দায়ের – Corporate Sangbad

যৌতুকের টাকা না পেয়ে গৃহবধুকে হত্যার অভিযোগ, মামলা দায়ের – Corporate Sangbad

 রবি’র সেই শিক্ষক সাময়িক বহিষ্কার, বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় বন্ধ ঘোষণা

রবি’র সেই শিক্ষক সাময়িক বহিষ্কার, বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় বন্ধ ঘোষণা
Advertise here