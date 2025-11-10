Tamannaah Bhatia Reacts To Ozempic Rumours; Amar Kaushik On Kiara Advani’s Rumoured Exit From Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 10, 2025, 22:00 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia shuts down Ozempic rumours, saying her body is naturally lean. Meanwhile, Amar Kaushik dismisses talk of Kiara Advani’s rumoured exit from Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s body transformation caught everyone’s attention, and with the increased usage of Ozempic and Mounjaro by the public, many assumed that the actress had also resorted to such means. However, in a chat with Harper’s Bazaar, Tamannaah clarified that she has always had a leaner physique with wider hips and waist. She said that while she did find it hard to manage her weight during COVID, she is embracing her natural body and features.

After weeks of buzz around Kiara Advani’s rumoured exit from Shakti Shalini, the next film in Maddock’s horror-comedy universe, director Amar Kaushik has finally addressed the speculation. The filmmaker, known for Stree and Bhediya, clarified that no casting decision was ever finalised, putting an end to the chatter about Kiara being replaced by Saiyaara breakout star Aneet Padda.

Television actor Nishant Singh Malkani has come out in defence of his friend and Bigg Boss 19 contestant, Ashnoor Kaur, after a recent video of hers from an old concert went viral. The actress, in the viral video, was seen dancing her heart out with a male friend, whose face wasn’t visible. As soon as the video went viral, it sparked rumours of Ashnoor hanging out with her BB19 BFF, Abhishek Bajaj.

Rapper Ice Spice and Indianapolis Colts’ cornerback Ahmed ‘Sauce’ Gardner have been sparking rumours since February. As fans began speculating about a possible love connection between the two, the rapper admitted she had dated Gardner in September.

AR Rahman returned to Hyderabad with a major concert at Ramoji Film City, and a huge crowd gathered to see him perform live again. The show started calmly as Rahman moved through some of his well-known songs, keeping the audience engaged. The atmosphere changed suddenly when Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor walked onto the stage without any announcement.

First Published: November 10, 2025, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Tamannaah Bhatia Reacts To Ozempic Rumours; Amar Kaushik On Kiara Advani’s Rumoured Exit From Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini