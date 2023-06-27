মঙ্গলবার , ২৭ জুন ২০২৩ | ১৪ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Make Debut As Couple; Allahabad HC Raps Adipurush Makers

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৭, ২০২৩ ১১:০৫ অপরাহ্ণ
tamannaah bhatia vijay varma adipurush


Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 22:30 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma and Om Raut's Adipurush ruled headlines on Tuesday.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma and Om Raut’s Adipurush ruled headlines on Tuesday.

From Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma making their first public appearance as a couple, to Adipurush facing backlash Allahabad High Court, here are the biggest headlines of the day.

The hottest couple in BTown Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma arrived in style for the screening of their much-awaited anthology Lust Stories 2. While the duo have seemingly confirmed their relationship during press meets, today, they made their debut as a couple officially for the public. The photos have instantly gone viral. While Tamannaah smiled, Vijay blushed as they stood next to each other.

For More: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Make Debut As Couple At Lust Stories 2 Premiere, See Photos

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the makers of Adipurush film and asked if the people who put the disclaimer in the movie consider the countrymen and youth to be brainless.The Lucknow bench of the high court also said why the tolerance level of a particular religion (referring to Hindus) was being put to the test by them, Live Law reported.

For More: Allahabad HC Raps Adipurush Makers, Asks If Those Who Put Disclaimer Consider Countrymen ‘Brainless’

While Suhana Khan awaits her digital debut with The Archies, reports are rife that the actress will be making her theatrical debut in a feature film which will also star Shah Rukh Khan. Buzz is that, the upcoming film which is being backed by Siddharth Anand, will be directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. A source close to their team, informed Pinkvilla that, Sujoy Ghosh will be helming Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s next.

For More: Suhana Khan’s Theatrical Debut With Shah Rukh Khan To Be Helmed By Sujoy Ghosh; Report

Alia Bhatt will be soon making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The trailer has already been released and has been garnering a lot of praise. Well, recently a promotional press meet was organised by the makers in which Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia were seen. The trio sat down for an interview with a leading magazine, which shared the video of the same on its Instagram handle.

For More: Alia Bhatt Trolled for Odd Body Language During Heart of Stone Chat; Fans Call Her ‘Unprofessional’

Prithviraj Sukumaran issued his first statement on Tuesday, a day after reports of the actor meeting with an accident on the sets of his upcoming film Vilayath Buddha made headlines. In his statement, Prithviraj revealed that he had to undergo a surgery. He also specified that he will have to rest and undergo physiotherapy for a couple of months to get better.

For More: Prithviraj Undergoes Surgery After Accident During Shoot; Check His Latest Health Update Here

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



