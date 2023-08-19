Tamil TV Star KPY Bala Gifts Ambulance To Villagers in Erode

KPY Bala is a popular television actor in the Tamil entertainment industry. He made his mark on the comedy show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru, which aired on Vijay TV. He is often seen hosting events and has impressed the audience with his various appearances in Cooku with Comali. He is popular for comic timing and has been a part of various films and shows like Friendship, Thumbaa, Cocktail, Repeat Shoe and more. Apart from his popularity due to his acting career, Bala is known for his charity work.

KPY Bala has also been helping people through his own income and is often found donating things to people living in the villages. Recently, there has been news that the actor has given an ambulance to some villagers.

According to reports, he has bought another free ambulance for the hill dwellers of Kadambur near Erode. Earlier, on his birthday, he donated an ambulance to an old-age home.

In an interview, he said, “There is no ambulance facility in the Annan Hill community. Many people die from snake bites and heart attacks. I promised to get him an ambulance and left them disappointed earlier.”

He also added that he bought the ambulances with the money he had earned through shows abroad. He doesn’t want to start a trust and ask people to donate money. He said that he wants to help the economically backward people with his own money. The actor revealed that he aims to buy 10 more ambulances for people this year.

According to reports, around 8,000 people live in 12 hilly villages around the Kadampur area of Erode district in Tamil Nadu. Whenever there is a medical emergency in the area, people have to travel more than 16 kilometres to get to the nearest hospital. There have been several cases where many villagers of young and old have lost their lives as they were not able to reach the hospital in time. Reportedly, a social activist from the area contacted KPY Bala and sought his help on the matter.