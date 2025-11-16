রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:১২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘It Breaks My Heart’: Anubhav Sinha Expresses Frustration As Kanu Behl’s Agra Struggles For Screens | Bollywood News ‘This was what Gautam Gambhir’s Team wanted’: Sourav Ganguly on Kolkata Test pitch controversy | Cricket News আংশিক দাবি পূরণ হলেও আন্দোলন চলবে: আট দল ‘You will remain a Knight Rider forever’: KKR breaks promise as old Andre Russell post surfaces | Cricket News Tanishk Bagchi Quits Social Media, Says He’s Taking Time For Himself | Bollywood News Rashmika Mandanna Finds Kriti Sanon And Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein Trailer ‘Exciting’ | Bollywood News ‘Emotionally drained’: RR owner explains the real reason behind Sanju Samson’s trade | Cricket News মেক্সিকো প্রেসিডেন্টের বিরুদ্ধে জেন-জির বিক্ষোভ, আহত ১২০ Morgan Freeman Calls Out AI Stealing His Voice: ‘Don’t Mimic Me With Falseness’ | Hollywood News এইচএসসির খাতা চ্যালেঞ্জে ঢাকা বোর্ডে জিপিএ-৫ পেলেন ২০১ জন
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Tanishk Bagchi Quits Social Media, Says He’s Taking Time For Himself | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
Tanishk Bagchi Quits Social Media, Says He’s Taking Time For Himself | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Tanishk Bagchi steps away from social media, entrusting Instagram to his agency, seeking a break after hits like Raataan Lambiyan and Saiyaara.

font
Tanishk Bagchi shared that he is taking a break from all social media platforms

Tanishk Bagchi shared that he is taking a break from all social media platforms

Tanishk Bagchi has decided he needs a breather. The hitmaker behind some of Bollywood’s biggest love songs has stepped away from social media, telling fans he wants to slow down, switch off, and take a little space for himself. His announcement came through Instagram, but the message was personal — he’s been overwhelmed, he’s grateful, and for now, he’s choosing silence over the constant noise of the internet.

The composer shared a detailed note on Sunday, explaining that he would no longer be personally present on any platform. “Hi all my fans and followers, I wanted to share something important with you. I’m taking a step back from Instagram and going completely off social media for a while,” he wrote.

He confirmed that his Instagram account will now be operated entirely by his agency. “From now on, my account will be handled only by my agency. For any queries, collaborations, bookings or work-related communication, please reach out through DMs. All the official numbers and contact details are provided in the bio,” the note added.

Bagchi also thanked listeners for their long-standing support. “Thank you for loving my music, for standing by me, and for giving me strength every day. Your support means everything to me,” he said, adding that the account will continue to share only work-related updates while he stays offline.

Over the years, Bagchi has delivered a long list of chartbusters, including Raataan Lambiyan, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Saki Saki, Aankh Marey, Badri Ki Dulhania, Morni Banke and the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track.

Bagchi has previously spoken about the emotional phases behind his compositions. While discussing the making of Saiyaara, he revealed he was going through a difficult personal period, including a breakup that deeply affected the process.

“Mera breakup chal raha tha beech mein. Tabhi hi main ye sab gaane kar raha tha. Main bahot relate kar paa raha tha. Gaana karte karte mujhe aisa feel hua ki main woh moment miss kar liya uske sath. If anyone is going through a breakup, they will go and patch up the next day after hearing the song,” he said.

The Saiyaara title track has since become popular among fans, widely used in reels and emotional videos.

First Published:

November 16, 2025, 13:20 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘It Breaks My Heart’: Anubhav Sinha Expresses Frustration As Kanu Behl’s Agra Struggles For Screens | Bollywood News

‘It Breaks My Heart’: Anubhav Sinha Expresses Frustration As Kanu Behl’s Agra Struggles For Screens | Bollywood News

আংশিক দাবি পূরণ হলেও আন্দোলন চলবে: আট দল

আংশিক দাবি পূরণ হলেও আন্দোলন চলবে: আট দল

Rashmika Mandanna Finds Kriti Sanon And Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein Trailer ‘Exciting’ | Bollywood News

Rashmika Mandanna Finds Kriti Sanon And Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein Trailer ‘Exciting’ | Bollywood News

মেক্সিকো প্রেসিডেন্টের বিরুদ্ধে জেন-জির বিক্ষোভ, আহত ১২০

মেক্সিকো প্রেসিডেন্টের বিরুদ্ধে জেন-জির বিক্ষোভ, আহত ১২০

Morgan Freeman Calls Out AI Stealing His Voice: ‘Don’t Mimic Me With Falseness’ | Hollywood News

Morgan Freeman Calls Out AI Stealing His Voice: ‘Don’t Mimic Me With Falseness’ | Hollywood News

ট্রাকচাপায় কলেজছাত্র নিহত

ট্রাকচাপায় কলেজছাত্র নিহত

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST