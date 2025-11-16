Tanishk Bagchi Quits Social Media, Says He’s Taking Time For Himself | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 16, 2025, 13:21 IST

Tanishk Bagchi steps away from social media, entrusting Instagram to his agency, seeking a break after hits like Raataan Lambiyan and Saiyaara.

Tanishk Bagchi shared that he is taking a break from all social media platforms

Tanishk Bagchi has decided he needs a breather. The hitmaker behind some of Bollywood’s biggest love songs has stepped away from social media, telling fans he wants to slow down, switch off, and take a little space for himself. His announcement came through Instagram, but the message was personal — he’s been overwhelmed, he’s grateful, and for now, he’s choosing silence over the constant noise of the internet.

The composer shared a detailed note on Sunday, explaining that he would no longer be personally present on any platform. “Hi all my fans and followers, I wanted to share something important with you. I’m taking a step back from Instagram and going completely off social media for a while,” he wrote.

He confirmed that his Instagram account will now be operated entirely by his agency. “From now on, my account will be handled only by my agency. For any queries, collaborations, bookings or work-related communication, please reach out through DMs. All the official numbers and contact details are provided in the bio,” the note added.

Bagchi also thanked listeners for their long-standing support. “Thank you for loving my music, for standing by me, and for giving me strength every day. Your support means everything to me,” he said, adding that the account will continue to share only work-related updates while he stays offline.

Over the years, Bagchi has delivered a long list of chartbusters, including Raataan Lambiyan, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Saki Saki, Aankh Marey, Badri Ki Dulhania, Morni Banke and the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track.

Bagchi has previously spoken about the emotional phases behind his compositions. While discussing the making of Saiyaara, he revealed he was going through a difficult personal period, including a breakup that deeply affected the process.

“Mera breakup chal raha tha beech mein. Tabhi hi main ye sab gaane kar raha tha. Main bahot relate kar paa raha tha. Gaana karte karte mujhe aisa feel hua ki main woh moment miss kar liya uske sath. If anyone is going through a breakup, they will go and patch up the next day after hearing the song,” he said.

The Saiyaara title track has since become popular among fans, widely used in reels and emotional videos.

First Published: November 16, 2025, 13:20 IST