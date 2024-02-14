Tanuj Virwani Opens Up on Marrying Tanya Jacob, Says ‘I’m the One Who Starts Fights…’ | Exclusive

Tanuj Virwani tied the knot with girlfriend Tanya Jacob, an artist based in Singapore, on December 25 last year in an intimate ceremony. Needless to say, this Valentine’s Day will be rather special for the lovebirds as this is their first post the wedding. In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Tanuj reveals, “To my misfortune, I’ve been single on most Valentine’s Days. The only time I had a girlfriend on this day was when I was in college.”

So, who’s more romantic between the two? “I like doing and receiving grand gestures. I’m quite the rom-com kind of a guy. But it’s a no brainer that between me and Tanya, I’m the more romantic one. I like planning a trip out of nowhere just to surprise her,” states Tanuj, who’s currently shooting for Splitsvilla in Rajasthan.

They had moved in together before getting married and the Inside Edge actor attributes their solid marriage to the same. “My life hasn’t changed much because we lived together for the past few months before our wedding and that in hindsight was an important thing to do. It helped us understand each other and respect and value each other’s space,” he points out.

Lauding Tanya for her ‘understanding’ nature, he says, “I was a single child and I never had to share my stuff or space with anyone. That’s why I’m the cranky one and she blends in very easily and is more adjusting. It was strenuous earlier but as of now, things are going great. We’ve a great understanding.”

Tanuj continues, “When I go back home after a long and hard day at work, I need some time to unwind as I mingle with so many people and energies. Earlier, it used to irritate me as the moment I would come back, she would go, ‘How was your day? Tell me all about it.’ But she understood when I told her to give me some time to find my bearing and dial things down.”

Quiz him about their way of dealing with fights and he candidly shares, “I’m the one who starts fights and ends them too. After I’m done ranting, she tells me to have a grown-up conversation. But, to be honest, we don’t fight a lot. It’s more like bickering. I’ve a case of displaced anger and frustration stemming from exhaustion, physical pain and not being fed. I get very cranky when I’m hungry.”

For Tanuj, one of the mantras to keep a marriage going is to steal away moments by ‘taking trips and indulging in weekend getaways’ despite hectic schedules. Prod him further and he remarks, “It’s important you never ever take your relationship or partner for granted. You’ve to keep nurturing it in whatever way you can.”

He adds, “Right now, I’m the busier of the two. She moved to Mumbai a few months and is figuring out what’s next and getting her bearings right. I’ve a little calendar which I keep forwarding to her so that she can get a hang of my whereabouts and plan her life accordingly. One cool thing about her is that even though she’s not a part of the industry and not an actor, she loves and enjoys being on the set and finds it fun and fascinating. I’ve told her that if she’s free, she’s most welcome to come and hang around and meet my colleagues and friends. That, in a way, gives us also the chance to spend time.”