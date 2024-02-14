বুধবার , ১৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১লা ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Tanuj Virwani Opens Up on Marrying Tanya Jacob, Says ‘I’m the One Who Starts Fights…’ | Exclusive

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৪, ২০২৪ ১০:৫১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 2024 02 14t004944.888 2024 02 8080da2a23bbfdd1dd7ca68de8999903


Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob tied the knot on December 25 last year.

Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob tied the knot on December 25 last year.

On Valentine’s Day, Tanuj Virwani spills the beans on his life after marriage with Tanya Jacob. He also shares how dealing with each other’s differences was ‘strenuous’ earlier.

Tanuj Virwani tied the knot with girlfriend Tanya Jacob, an artist based in Singapore, on December 25 last year in an intimate ceremony. Needless to say, this Valentine’s Day will be rather special for the lovebirds as this is their first post the wedding. In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Tanuj reveals, “To my misfortune, I’ve been single on most Valentine’s Days. The only time I had a girlfriend on this day was when I was in college.”

So, who’s more romantic between the two? “I like doing and receiving grand gestures. I’m quite the rom-com kind of a guy. But it’s a no brainer that between me and Tanya, I’m the more romantic one. I like planning a trip out of nowhere just to surprise her,” states Tanuj, who’s currently shooting for Splitsvilla in Rajasthan.

They had moved in together before getting married and the Inside Edge actor attributes their solid marriage to the same. “My life hasn’t changed much because we lived together for the past few months before our wedding and that in hindsight was an important thing to do. It helped us understand each other and respect and value each other’s space,” he points out.

Lauding Tanya for her ‘understanding’ nature, he says, “I was a single child and I never had to share my stuff or space with anyone. That’s why I’m the cranky one and she blends in very easily and is more adjusting. It was strenuous earlier but as of now, things are going great. We’ve a great understanding.”

Tanuj continues, “When I go back home after a long and hard day at work, I need some time to unwind as I mingle with so many people and energies. Earlier, it used to irritate me as the moment I would come back, she would go, ‘How was your day? Tell me all about it.’ But she understood when I told her to give me some time to find my bearing and dial things down.”

Quiz him about their way of dealing with fights and he candidly shares, “I’m the one who starts fights and ends them too. After I’m done ranting, she tells me to have a grown-up conversation. But, to be honest, we don’t fight a lot. It’s more like bickering. I’ve a case of displaced anger and frustration stemming from exhaustion, physical pain and not being fed. I get very cranky when I’m hungry.”

For Tanuj, one of the mantras to keep a marriage going is to steal away moments by ‘taking trips and indulging in weekend getaways’ despite hectic schedules. Prod him further and he remarks, “It’s important you never ever take your relationship or partner for granted. You’ve to keep nurturing it in whatever way you can.”

He adds, “Right now, I’m the busier of the two. She moved to Mumbai a few months and is figuring out what’s next and getting her bearings right. I’ve a little calendar which I keep forwarding to her so that she can get a hang of my whereabouts and plan her life accordingly. One cool thing about her is that even though she’s not a part of the industry and not an actor, she loves and enjoys being on the set and finds it fun and fascinating. I’ve told her that if she’s free, she’s most welcome to come and hang around and meet my colleagues and friends. That, in a way, gives us also the chance to spend time.”

whatsapp image 2023 11 20 at 14.24.32 2023 11 779dca8bb7ab6f188e72df734def1412
Titas Chowdhury

Titas Chowdhury is a senior sub-editor at News18 Showsha. She writes about cinema, music and gender in cinema. Interviewing actors and filmmakers, wriRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1707886428 photo
Hardik Pandya: ‘India need him…’: BCCI on why Hardik Pandya’s case is different as it considers mandating Ranji participation for IPL eligibility | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2024 02 14t004944.888 2024 02 8080da2a23bbfdd1dd7ca68de8999903
Tanuj Virwani Opens Up on Marrying Tanya Jacob, Says ‘I’m the One Who Starts Fights…’ | Exclusive
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Shehbaz Sharif 14.02.2024
পাকিস্তানের প্রধানমন্ত্রী প্রার্থী হিসেবে শাহবাজের নাম ঘোষণা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
assam congress 1 2024 01 f06ab0187b9b85c1131b7afc41a06a47
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to Cover 13 Districts in UP
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Jahangirnagar University 19

ইমেরিটাস অধ্যাপক পদে শরীফকে চান না সাবেক জাবি শিক্ষার্থীরা

 IMG 20230809 WA0002

টাঙ্গাইলের ৯ উপজেলাকে গৃহহীনমুক্ত ঘোষণা

 1687452783 photo

Carlos Alcaraz sails into Queen’s Club quarters, Taylor Fritz knocked out | Tennis News

 People Britney Spears 10495

Britney Spears’ Father Files To End Court Conservatorship

 1625930308 shutterstock 344911019

On World Population Day 2021, Here’s a Look at 5 Birth Control Methods

 top ten gainer 6

আজ দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে ওরিয়ন ইনফিউশন – Corporate Sangbad

 1687019940 photo

‘If we don’t qualify, we go a step lower’: West Indies’ Carl Hooper ahead of ODI World Cup qualifiers | Cricket News

 keyboard

tech tips do-voice-typing-in-computer-and-save-your-precious-time | কষ্ট করে লিখবেন কেন, যখন কম্পিউটারে করা যেতে পারে ভয়েস টাইপিং; দেখে নিন উপায় – News18 Bangla

 IMG 20221027 WA0014

টাঙ্গাইল কারাগারে কারাবন্দীদের নিয়ে মাদকবিরোধী আলোচনা সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

 rahul gandhi

Rahul Gandhi Appears Before Surat Court to Record Statement