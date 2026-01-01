Tanya Mittal Clarifies ‘150 Bodyguards’ Claim, Gives Tour of Pharma Factory: ‘Maine Kabhi Aisa Nahi Kaha’ | Television News

Last Updated: January 01, 2026, 20:01 IST

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has addressed the viral controversy around her alleged claim of having 150 bodyguards, insisting she never said it.

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal became one of the most polarising figures on the show, often grabbing headlines for her bold claims about wealth, factories, and a lavish lifestyle in Gwalior. While some housemates questioned her statements and social media users turned sceptical, Tanya has now decided to address the chatter head-on by offering a rare glimpse into her real-world business ventures.

After previously sharing a tour of her home, Tanya recently invited the News Pinch team inside one of her pharmaceutical factories, where contraceptive products are manufactured and supplied to various Indian brands. According to her, the move was driven by a desire to reassure the fans who stood by her during her Bigg Boss journey.

“I Never Said I Had 150 Bodyguards”

One of the most viral controversies surrounding Tanya on Bigg Boss 19 was her alleged claim of having 150 bodyguards. During the factory tour, Tanya firmly denied ever making such a statement.

“I never said this,” she clarified. “There is no clip where you can hear Tanya Mittal saying she has 150 bodyguards. These things were self-made. You won’t find a single clip on the internet where I say I have 150 bodyguards.”

She explained that the misunderstanding stemmed from a casual conversation inside the house, “Zeeshan was joking about it. I had told him that I have over 150 staff members, and he turned it into bodyguards.”

While dismissing the exaggerated number, Tanya acknowledged that she does have security, “I have had bodyguards for many years,” she said, without specifying how many.

Inside Tanya Mittal’s Pharmaceutical Factory

During the walkthrough, Tanya showed various sections of the pharmaceutical unit, including laboratories, testing areas, and large-scale manufacturing machinery. She highlighted the infrastructure and technology used in the facility.

“All these machines are imported from Malaysia,” she claimed.

She also spoke about the workforce at the factory, explaining that women are employed during general shifts, while male staff members handle night shifts.

“I Wanted To Prove My Supporters Were Not Liars”

Addressing why she agreed to public tours of her home and factory, Tanya said it wasn’t about showing off but about credibility.

“I have a textile factory, a pharma factory and a gift factory. But honestly, I can’t show you everything,” she stated.

“The only reason I agreed to give a house tour or a factory tour is to prove that my supporters were not liars—and that I never lied.”

From Businesswoman To Actress?

As the conversation progressed, Tanya hinted at a new chapter in her career, suggesting a shift towards acting, “I have become an actress now,” she said confidently.

“Ekta Kapoor has offered me a new serial. Now I’m conscious about my diet.”

The Maha Kumbh Controversy Still Lingers

Tanya Mittal had earlier made headlines after claiming that her bodyguards helped save hundreds of lives during a stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh. The statement, first made on Bigg Boss 19 and later repeated in interviews as her popularity surged, invited intense online scrutiny and debate.

With her factory tour and clarifications, Tanya now appears keen to reshape the narrative—moving from reality show controversy to proving her credentials beyond the Bigg Boss house.

