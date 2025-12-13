Tanya Mittal Makes Acting Debut Before Ekta Kapoor’s Show | Watch Bigg Boss 19 Star Here | Television News

Last Updated: December 13, 2025, 14:15 IST

Tanya Mittal has made her acting debut, and her first advertisement is out on social media. Tanya Mittal made waves with her stint in Bigg Boss 19, and even Ekta Kapoor offered to cast her in a daily soap. However, much before her show, Tanya’s first is now out and is gathering everyone’s attention.

The ad is for a beauty service and has quickly gone viral on Instagram. In her signature over-the-top style, Tanya Mittal talks about how she likes to get Korean beauty treatments and how she has many businesses in Korea. However, her ‘lie’ is caught when her friend finds out that she uses a service to get the treatments done. Have a look here:

Many fans appreciated Tanya’s acting skills. They loved how beautiful Tanya looked in a pink saaree with matching jewellery. Some even commented on how she delivered her dialogues with ease. However, there were some who felt that she overacted and could do better. Nonetheless, the video has caught everyone’s attention.

This ad comes ahead of Tanya’s big daily debut. For the unversed, Ekta Kapoor recently graced Bigg Boss 19, and interestingly, she offered Tanya and music composer Amaal Mallik their first TV show! She said that she would love to cast them in her upcoming project, and Tanya replied that it was a dream come true for her. Host Salman Khan had a hilarious reaction, and he was seen playfully joking about Tanya’s upcoming role.

“Salman sir ke show mein ek offer karna mera riwaaz raha hai. Two people, actually, who I think I would love to cast. One is not an actor- Amaal. And the other person- ‘Duniya pittal di!’ (Tanya Mittal) I would love to cast you,” Ekta Kapoor had said. Later in the season, Tanya was seen talking about moving to Mumbai for the upcoming show.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 recently ended with a grand finale in which Gaurav Khanna won the coveted trophy. Tanya Mittal was the third runner-up, and her performance in the show was praised by Salman Khan.

