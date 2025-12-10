Tanya Mittal’s Stylist Accuses Her Of Non-Payment After Bigg Boss 19 Finale: ‘Am I A Fool?’ | Television News

Last Updated: December 10, 2025, 20:59 IST

Tanya Mittal often made headlines for her sarees during her stay in the Bigg Boss 19 house. She repeatedly claimed that she carried around 800 sarees in Salman Khan’s show.

Tanya Mittal was the third runner-up of Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal has been accused of non-payment by her stylist, Riddhima Sharma. Recently, Sharma took to her Instagram stories and penned down a long note, calling out Mittal for non-payment. She expressed her frustration and claimed that Mittal’s team has of treating her like a ‘fool’. She further argued that she has all the proof that she has been sending sarees to Tanya Mittal and urged the latter’s team to clear her dues at the earliest.

“I have always supported Tanya Mittal. The audience knows I’m styling her. She hasn’t even talked to me, and even though she said over the phone that she loved the outfit, I still haven’t received any response from her. I even sent her a gift and a letter, but not even a thank you. I’m sending the outfit, I’m paying the porter charges, and now the team is telling me that if the saree doesn’t reach today, I won’t receive my payment at all. I’ve been working for so long – am I a fool? Big claps! The brands still haven’t received the returns, and I’m tired of following up for an entire week. I request Tanya’s team to kindly clear my payment,” Sharma wrote.

“Secondly, I have always stood by her in every interview. I never expected all this to happen. Even one hour before the event, I was trying to sort things out, yet this is how I’m being treated. And one girl from Tanya’s team messaged me- I have the proof – saying that if I am unable to arrange today’s saree, they will not release my payment! I’m requesting very respectfully – please clear the payment,” she added.

Meanwhile, when Bigg Boss 19 concluded on December 7, Tanya emerged as the third runner-up. While Gaurav Khanna took the trophy home, he was followed by Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More.

