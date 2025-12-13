Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Open Up About Their Relationship, Recall First Date: ‘She Sang Until…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 13, 2025, 17:17 IST

Lovebirds Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya opened up about their first romantic date and also revealed where they went on their first trip together as a couple.

Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Recall Their First Date

Bollywood actors Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have been hitting the headlines for their relationship ever since they went Instagram-official in August. After keeping their romance under wraps for a few months, the couple finally confirmed it by sharing pictures together on Ganesh Chaturthi. Now, in a recent interview, the couple has finally opened up about their relationship. They recalled their first romantic date, and also revealed where they went on their first trip together as a couple.

Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya’s First Date

In an interview with Travel + Leisure India, Veer Pahariya talked about his relationship with Tara, and said, “I love that we have embraced our affection and love since our first date and have never shied away from expressing how we feel wherever we are.” When asked whether there was a particular moment that made them look at each other differently, Veer said that it was during their first date night, a beautiful musical evening. “It was probably our first date night, where I played the piano, and she sang until the sun came out,” he said.

Tara Sutaria said that the connection was built over time. “Sticking by each other through thick and thin as if we have known each other our whole lives, and opening up about everything right from day one,” she said. When speaking about how they come to a middle ground when planning their travel together, Tara said, “I am so glad we love food, late nights, great music, and endless hours of banter as much as we do. This has made everything easy; there’s never been any pretence.”

Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya’s First Trip As A Couple

When asked about the first trip they took together, Tara said, “Growing up, my mum had always told me the Isle of Capri was where you take your best friend and beloved because there is an old saying that if you embrace this person on the boat while passing through the isle, you will stay this special forever, and that’s exactly what we did.” Meanwhile, Veer added, “Of course, it was somewhere very special to both of us on the Amalfi coast. Even before we knew each other, it was the one place we wanted to visit when we knew we had found our special one.”

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya shell out major couple goals every time they post lovey-dovey pictures together. The actress, who turned 30 on November 19, spent her birthday with Veer in the Maldives. On Instagram, the duo shared lovely glimpses of their trip and her intimate birthday bash.

Veer Pahariya made his acting debut in Sky Force, released in January 2025, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria collaborated with Punjabi-Canadian music sensation AP Dhillon for the music video of ‘Thodi Si Daaru’ earlier this year. She will next be seen in the film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’, starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and others.

