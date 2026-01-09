Tara Sutaria Shares First Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Veer Pahariya | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 09, 2026, 23:15 IST

Amid breakup rumours with Veer Pahariya, Tara Sutaria shares a Toxic teaser milestone on Instagram while both stars remain silent on split speculation.

By January 2026, multiple outlets reported that Tara and Veer had “quietly” parted ways. According to Filmfare, the split happened without drama, though the AP Dhillon concert controversy may have played a role. (Image: X)

Tara Sutaria has shared her first social media post amid growing rumours of her breakup with Veer Pahariya. While speculation around the couple’s relationship continues to dominate social media, the actress chose to keep her focus firmly on work. Tara took to Instagram Stories to celebrate a major milestone for her upcoming film Toxic, starring Yash.

The actress shared a poster announcing that the Toxic teaser has crossed 200 million views cumulatively across all platforms within just 24 hours. The poster features Yash holding a rifle against a striking red backdrop. Notably, Tara made no reference to the breakup rumours that have been spreading rapidly since yesterday. Veer, too, has remained silent, with fans noticing that he neither reacted to nor shared the Toxic teaser on his Instagram. Both Tara and Veer have maintained complete silence on the reported split.

According to a Filmfare report, B-Town’s much-talked-about new couple has reportedly parted ways. The news came as a shock to fans, especially since Tara and Veer had gone public with their relationship only a couple of months ago through affectionate social media posts. Sources close to the duo reportedly confirmed the breakup, though neither Tara nor Veer has officially addressed or denied the claims. The exact reason behind the alleged split remains undisclosed.

The AP Dhillon Concert Controversy

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, who were believed to be going strong, previously found themselves at the centre of controversy following viral clips from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert. During the event, Tara shared a friendly moment with the singer on stage, which quickly became a talking point online. Social media users zoomed in on Veer’s reaction from the audience, interpreting it as discomfort.

Shutting down speculation at the time, Tara took to Instagram to call out “false narratives” and “paid PR.” Veer also clarified that the viral clip had been misleadingly edited. Later, social media influencer Orry shared an unedited video from the concert, showing Veer cheering enthusiastically for Tara and AP Dhillon. Veer reposted the clip and wrote, “The truth always wins (What the media will never show you).”

The PDA Posts That Soft-Launched Their Romance

Before rumours of trouble surfaced, Tara and Veer had openly embraced their relationship online. On the occasion of Diwali, Tara shared a series of PDA-filled pictures with Veer Pahariya, effectively soft-launching him on her social media. The images quickly went viral, with fans celebrating their romance and calling them one of 2025’s most talked-about new couples.

