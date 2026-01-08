বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০১:২৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Watch: Hrithik Roshan And Aishwarya Rai’s First Ad Together Had Them Playing Best Friends Jason Smith’s late blitz breathes life into MI Cape Town’s SA20 defence | Cricket News মৌলভীবাজারে আওয়ামীলীগ নেতার বিএনপি’তে যোগদানে প্রতিবাদ ও বিক্ষোভ চায়ের জনপথ শ্রীমঙ্গলে ৮.৬ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস কালিয়াকৈরে মাদ্রাসার ছাদ পড়ে শিক্ষার্থীর নিহত জমি ক্রয় করবে সিটি ব্যাংক – Corporate Sangbad Taskaree Director Neeraj Pandey Says It Was A ‘Challenge’ Working On A Family Show With Emraan Hashmi | Web-series News WTC standings shake up after Ashes: Australia tighten grip at top, England slip as India stay in contention | Cricket News Four More Shots Please Stars Sayani Gupta And Maanvi Gagroo Pose For A Fun, Candid Beach Photoshoot | Web-series News Four More Shots Please Stars Sayani Gupta And Maanvi Gagroo Pose For A Fun, Candid Beach Photoshoot | Web-series News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Taskaree Director Neeraj Pandey Says It Was A ‘Challenge’ Working On A Family Show With Emraan Hashmi | Web-series News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
Taskaree Director Neeraj Pandey Says It Was A ‘Challenge’ Working On A Family Show With Emraan Hashmi | Web-series News


Last Updated:

Neeraj Pandey teams up with Emraan Hashmi for Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, a thriller series about a customs officer, releasing on Netflix January 14.

font

Emraan Hashmi collaborated with Neeraj Pandey for the first time.

Emraan Hashmi collaborated with Neeraj Pandey for the first time.

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who has teamed up with Emraan Hashmi for the first time on their upcoming series, “Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web”, said it was a “challenge” to do a thriller show with the actor due to his romantic image. Created by Pandey of “A Wednesday”, “Special 26″ and “Baby” fame, and directed by Raghav Jairath, the show revolves around a dedicated customs officer, played by Hashmi.

“Making a family show with Emraan Hashmi is quite a challenge. We’ve managed to pull that and I think you guys will love it,” Pandey said at the trailer launch of the Netflix show.

Hashmi, who early in his career had earned the tag of serial kisser, joked, “I also controlled myself on the screen ” The actor said he even asked Pandey to incorporate a song in the series but the director dismissed the suggestion.

“I told Neeraj sir let’s have a song in each episode but he almost told me to get out and I could have lost the show. Then I thought we can go ahead without the songs, but the background music is very good in this, I hope this would be okay (for my fans),” the actor said in a lighter vein.

“There are two beautiful women in the show, so, of course, there will be a love story. I’m in the show and there will be no love story?” he said.

Pandey said it was interesting and exciting to explore the unseen world of smuggling in the series.

“The world was very interesting, exciting, it was an unseen world. We were a tight team and all focused on delivering the best story. It was a fun ride for all of us.” Pandey, who has also directed and produced web series such as “Special OPS 1.5: The Himmat Story”, “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter”, “The Freelancer” and “Khakee: The Bengal Chapter”, said he enjoys making content for streaming platforms.

“It is a four-hour story, so I had to keep it engaging content wise and that was the challenge. It is an interesting and different format of storytelling,” he said.

“Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web” also stars actors Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anurag Sinha, and Zoya Afroz. It is set to release on Netflix on January 14. PTI KKP BK RB

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

First Published:

January 08, 2026, 11:26 IST

News movies web-series Taskaree Director Neeraj Pandey Says It Was A ‘Challenge’ Working On A Family Show With Emraan Hashmi
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Watch: Hrithik Roshan And Aishwarya Rai’s First Ad Together Had Them Playing Best Friends

Watch: Hrithik Roshan And Aishwarya Rai’s First Ad Together Had Them Playing Best Friends

মৌলভীবাজারে আওয়ামীলীগ নেতার বিএনপি’তে যোগদানে প্রতিবাদ ও বিক্ষোভ

মৌলভীবাজারে আওয়ামীলীগ নেতার বিএনপি’তে যোগদানে প্রতিবাদ ও বিক্ষোভ

চায়ের জনপথ শ্রীমঙ্গলে ৮.৬ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস

চায়ের জনপথ শ্রীমঙ্গলে ৮.৬ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস

কালিয়াকৈরে মাদ্রাসার ছাদ পড়ে শিক্ষার্থীর নিহত

কালিয়াকৈরে মাদ্রাসার ছাদ পড়ে শিক্ষার্থীর নিহত

জমি ক্রয় করবে সিটি ব্যাংক – Corporate Sangbad

জমি ক্রয় করবে সিটি ব্যাংক – Corporate Sangbad

Four More Shots Please Stars Sayani Gupta And Maanvi Gagroo Pose For A Fun, Candid Beach Photoshoot | Web-series News

Four More Shots Please Stars Sayani Gupta And Maanvi Gagroo Pose For A Fun, Candid Beach Photoshoot | Web-series News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST