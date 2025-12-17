Taskaree: Neeraj Pandey, Emraan Hashmi Tackle Airport Smuggling In Netflix Show | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 17, 2025, 11:53 IST

Taskaree, created by Neeraj Pandey and starring Emraan Hashmi as Arjun Meena, is a crime thriller on Netflix exploring airport smuggling and customs, premiering January 14, 2026.

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, produced by Friday Storytellers, created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Raghav Jairath, will stream on Netflix January 14, 2026.

This is a fast-paced crime thriller set in a world where every suitcase may hide a secret and every passenger could be a suspect. At the centre is Superintendent Arjun Meena (Emraan Hashmi), a sharp and composed officer who leads a team targeting airport smuggling. From luxury items hidden in luggage to organised international rackets, the film follows their high-stakes crackdown.

Taskaree marks Neeraj Pandey’s fourth outing with Netflix and his first collaboration with Emraan Hashmi, a combination promising precision, pace, and high-stakes thrills. Pandey delivers his signature blend of sharp storytelling, humour, and globe-trotting tension, while Hashmi steps into a refreshing new avatar: a leader whose instinct and intelligence are as lethal as the mission itself.

Neeraj Pandey says, “Airports are familiar to all of us, yet what unfolds behind the scenes is rarely seen. The world of customs is not something that has been explored on screen, and that was part of the appeal in our endeavour to introduce our audiences to a new unexplored world which is quiet, disciplined, and high-pressure. With Taskaree, we bring together an ensemble that could reflect the complexity with depth and conviction. And as always Netflix continues to be a strong partner in supporting stories that are rooted, authentic, and built for scale.”

Reflecting on his role, Emraan Hashmi says, “Taskaree was exciting for me on many levels. It’s my first time working with Neeraj Pandey, and stepping into his world. Playing a customs officer is new territory for me, and Arjun Meena isn’t loud or flashy, he’s calm, observant, and always thinking two steps ahead. I enjoyed stepping into that space. I’m really looking forward to audiences seeing me in this new role. Partnering with Netflix and Neeraj sir makes it even more special, it’s makers that encourage stories like this to be told at scale.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India shares, “We are excited to kick off 2026 with a show that introduces audiences to the high-stakes, unseen world of airport customs. With sharp and quirky tones and unpredictable twists Taskaree has everything that makes for a compelling thriller. Filmed across four countries and multiple international airports, the show unpacks an intricate smuggler’s network in classic Neeraj Pandey style. It offers a fresh, immersive perspective that will be relatable for anyone who has ever taken a flight. We’re delighted to have Emraan headline the show, especially after the overwhelming love and fandom he received for his cameo in The Ba*ds of Bollywood”

Also starring in the show are Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anurag Sinha and Zoya Afroz, who bring grit, intensity, and anticipation to a world where tension never clocks out.

