Taskaree Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Turns An Honest Officer, Fights Global Smuggling Empire | Web-series News

Last Updated: January 07, 2026, 19:10 IST

Taskaree opens up the complex machinery of the international smuggling world- a web built on coded routes, false manifests and calculated misdirection.

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web releases on Netflix on January 14, 2026.

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, an upcoming thriller that thrusts viewers into a relentless battle of wits inside government customs, where concealment is craft, intel is currency and there are no second chances. Spanning key smuggling corridors across Al-Dera, Addis Ababa, Milan and Bangkok, Taskaree opens up the complex machinery of the international smuggling world- a web built on coded routes, false manifests and calculated misdirection.

At its centre is a specialised customs task force at one of the busiest airports in the country, Mumbai International Airport, led by an uncompromisingly honest team of officers: Arjun Meena (Emraan Hashmi), Mitali Kamath (Amruta Khanvilkar), Ravinder Gujjar (Nandish Singh Sandhu), and Prakash Kumar (Anurag Sinha). These officers rely on instinct as much as intelligence, knowing one missed detail can undo weeks of surveillance.

Standing in their way is the notorious kingpin, Bada Chaudhary (Sharad Kelkar), and his powerful syndicate, which operates through layers of deceit and global routes designed to stay off the radar.

A nail-biting suspense from the house of Neeraj Pandey, Taskaree captures the tense world of global smuggling with every suitcase, passenger and shipment concealing secrets ripe for exposure and customs officers must stay three steps ahead in this relentless game of deception.

Talking about the show, Neeraj shared, “Customs has been a world I’ve always wanted to explore! The idea of stepping inside customs enforcement, a space that operates quietly, precisely and under constant pressure, drew me in. Bringing this vision to life has been incredibly exciting, especially with a cast and crew who were completely invested from day zero and understood the rhythm and realism the story demanded. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Netflix after a successful franchise with Khakee. What we’ve created together is a very distinct crime thriller, rooted in authenticity and hope we live up to the expectations of our audiences whose encouragement has always kept us going!”

Emraan Hashmi also added, “The love that’s been coming in since the teaser has been truly encouraging. Taskaree marks my first collaboration with Neeraj and this exceptionally talented ensemble, and it’s been an incredibly rewarding experience. What stood out to me about the series was its grounded, intelligent take on heroism — a story driven by quiet courage, discipline and duty rather than loud bravado. The entire cast and crew have worked relentlessly to bring this world to life, and I’m looking forward to audiences finally experiencing it on screen.”

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web will be released on Netflix on January 14, 2026.

First Published: January 07, 2026, 19:10 IST

News movies web-series Taskaree Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Turns An Honest Officer, Fights Global Smuggling Empire