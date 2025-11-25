Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Moms Lead Plans For Lavish Three-Day Wedding In 2026 | Hollywood News

Last Updated: November 25, 2025, 14:05 IST

Taylor Swift is reportedly looking forward to a full weekend – a three-day ceremony, from Friday to Sunday.

The wedding will reportedly take place in Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion. (Photo Credit: X)

The buzz surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding keeps getting wider with every passing day. Although the couple has not yet officially confirmed anything, reports claim the highly anticipated wedding will take place in Rhode Island next year.

According to The Sun reports, the couples’ mothers, Donna Kelce and Andrea Swift, have been playing key roles in stitching what is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of 2026.

Taylor Swift’s Lavish Three-Day Wedding

As per the outlet, a source closer to the couple revealed that the Paper Rings crooner wants something bigger than a one-day ceremony, and the moms are here to fulfil that wish. Swift is reportedly looking forward to a full weekend – a three-day ceremony, from Friday to Sunday. The source further claimed that the couple wants to create “a unique, unforgettable memory they will cherish for the rest of their lives.”

The source further revealed the wedding venue would be exactly what fans have been speculating – Swift’s $17 million New England mansion sitting in Watch Hill. The couple reportedly wants a welcome gathering to start the ceremony with their close friends and family, followed by a send-off brunch.

Taylor Swift’s New England Mansion Gets All Decked Up

The report further claimed that the pop icon’s beloved mansion is getting ready to turn into her dream wedding venue. Major flower works, including pastel orchids, peonies, and hydrangeas, are to be arranged in the lawn, turning it into an enchanted world of fairy tale.

The source mentioned, “Taylor dreams of being fully surrounded by flowers, with lush floral bushes everywhere, making her teenage dream of marrying in a sea of flowers come true.” Reports added that the couple have put around $1.2 million into the landscaping at the mansion, with a whopping $750,000 on flowers alone.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Moms Take Charge

The mums are not just sitting in meetings; they are reportedly taking charge of the whole event. Starting from flower arrangements, logistics, and every other minute detail – the moms have been keeping everything under check to build Swift and Kelce’s dream wedding. If things go as per their plans, Swift and Kelce’s wedding will not just be another Hollywood event but a lavish ceremony that actually feels intimate.

