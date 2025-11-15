Tech meets couture as Tamannaah and Shahid rule the Falguni Shane Peacock runway.
প্রতিবেদকের নাম
-
আপডেট সময়:
শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
-
৫
সময় দেখুন
NEWS18
World360 Pivot: Is Asim Munir’s Power Grab in Paki…
NEWS18
Trump Threatens $5 Billion Lawsuit Against BBC Ove…
NEWS18
Akon arrives with sparks in the air — the artist a…
NEWS18
Heartbreaking Farewell in Srinagar: Families Mourn…
NEWS18
Sara Tendulkar keeps it cute and quick — a swift h…
NEWS18
‘I Know Nothing’: Trump Blasts Epstein Email Claim…
NEWS18
Baseer Ali grabs a quick moment with the media ami…
NEWS18
The Khans are Jamnagar-bound! SRK, Suhana & Aaryan…
NEWS18
Ananya Panday Rolls Back Into Town Looking Fresh A…
NEWS18
Nora Fatehi dazzles at the Shillong Cherry Blossom…
NEWS18
New Footage Captures Red Fort Blast Rocking Metro …
NEWS18
Massive Explosion Erupted At A Factory In Buenos A…
NEWS18
New Footage Captures Srinagar Nowgam Police Statio…
NEWS18
Rainstorms In Gaza Flooded The Tents Of Displaced …
NEWS18
King Charles Celebrated His Birthday In Style By T…
NEWS18
An Accidental Blast Occurred On The Premises Of Th…
NEWS18
‘Bihar Made the Right Choice’: Chirag Paswan Thank…
NEWS18
RJD’s Arrogance Exposed? Mahagathbandhan Called an…
NEWS18
China’s Largest Amphibious Assault Ship ‘Sichuan’ …
NEWS18
PM Modi Declares “Katta Sarkar Will Never Return” …
Source link
অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।
এই বিভাগের আরও খবর