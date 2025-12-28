Tehseen Poonawalla Defends Salman Khan’s Smile In Battle Of Galwan Teaser: ‘People Are Missing The Point’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 28, 2025, 22:00 IST

Tehseen Poonawalla reacts to the trolling of Salman Khan over his smile in the Battle Of Galwan teaser.

Tehseen Poonawalla has defended Salman Khan after the actor was trolled for a brief smile in the Battle Of Galwan teaser, calling it “calm aggression” and a soldier’s mindset rather than weakness.

Political analyst and former Bigg Boss contestant Tehseen Poonawalla has come out strongly in defence of Salman Khan after the actor faced online trolling for a brief smile seen in the teaser of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. A section of social media users mocked the moment, questioning whether the expression suited the gravity of a war drama based on real events.

Tehseen, however, believes the criticism completely misses the emotional subtext of the scene.

‘That Isn’t Casual, It’s Composure’

Reacting to the trolling, Tehseen took to X to explain why Salman’s expression should not be read at face value. According to him, the smile reflects restraint and psychological strength rather than levity, “Those trolling Salman for that slight smile in the Battle Of Galwan teaser are missing the point. That isn’t casual – it’s composure. It’s calm aggression. It’s the look of a soldier who understands what he’s walking into and refuses to panic when the enemy is right in front of him,” he wrote.

Tehseen argued that the moment captures the mindset of a trained soldier who is mentally prepared for the consequences of battle, rather than someone taking the situation lightly.

‘For a Soldier, Both Outcomes Are Victory’

Expanding on his interpretation, Tehseen pointed to the film’s dialogue to underline the emotional philosophy behind the scene. He explained that the teaser clearly establishes a worldview where fear has no place, “When a soldier steps onto the battlefield, there are only two outcomes: he either wins and protects his nation, or he sacrifices himself for it. For a soldier… both are victory,” he stated.

Quoting lines from the teaser, Tehseen added, “Jawaano yaad rahe, zakham lage toh medal samajhna aur maut dikhe toh salaam karna… Aaj nahi toh phir kabhi.”

“Maut se kya darna, usse toh aana hi hai.”

According to him, these lines reinforce that the smile is not weakness, but acceptance of duty and fate, “That smile isn’t weakness. It’s acceptance. It’s courage. If the film keeps this tone, there’s serious potential here.”

About Battle of Galwan

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is based on the real-life 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead role alongside Chitrangada Singh, with supporting performances by Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, and Heera Sohal.

While earlier reports suggested an Eid 2026 release, the makers have now locked April 17, 2026 as the theatrical release date.

As debates around the teaser continue, voices like Tehseen Poonawalla’s are reframing the conversation, urging audiences to read emotion, intent, and context before passing judgment on a single frame.

First Published: December 28, 2025, 22:00 IST