Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Join Team Naagin 7 | Television News

Last Updated: December 24, 2025, 19:34 IST

Naagin 7 teaser shows Tejasswi Prakash essaying the role of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s mother.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are expected to make special appearances. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Naagin 7 has been generating massive buzz among fans ahead of its premiere. As the highly anticipated show gears up for its release, fans become more curious about its cast lineup.

After Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was announced as the new central character, the creators unveiled new details on key characters in the latest promo.

Who Will Join the Naagin 7 Cast?

The latest promo showed Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead role, with a special guest appearance by Tejasswi Prakash. The promo presented Tejasswi as Pragati, Ananta’s (played by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) mother.

Tejasswi’s character is presented in the initial episode, during which she delivers Ananta. On the other hand, Priyanka’s role, Ananta, is depicted as Anantkul ki Naagin, who pursues a journey of vengeance after the sorrowful demise of her mother.

Although the promo does not disclose the specifics of Pragati’s fate, it heavily suggests that her death will be a major turning point in the show, driving Ananta into a determined pursuit of justice.

Namik Paul, known for Kumkum Bhagya and Ek Deewana Tha, has been cast as the male lead opposite Priyanka. Among other actors, Eisha Singh, Karan Kundrra, and Alice Kaushik are set to appear in key roles. Other cast members of the show include actors Beena Banerjee and Ruhi Chaturvedi.

Sahil Uppal Joins Naagin 7 Cast

As per Telly Express reports, actor Sahil Uppal is set to join the cast of the much-awaited series. If reports are to be believed, Sahil will be joining Priyanka and Namik as the parallel lead. While the makers are yet to confirm the report, Sahil’s entry is expected to impact the narrative and character dynamics in the show.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms banner, Naagin 7 is all set to make its grand television debut on December 27, 2025. The show promises to provide an intense blend of emotions, mystic lore, and fierce battle while keeping its signature dramatic revelations intact.

The much-awaited fantasy drama will premiere on Saturday at 8 PM, airing exclusively on Colours TV. Naagin 7 will also be available to stream on JioHotstar. Following its launch, the show will continue with new episodes every Saturday and Sunday.

First Published: December 24, 2025, 19:23 IST