শুক্রবার , ২৩ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২
Tejasswi Prakash’s Viral Video Flaunting Ring Leaves Fans Excited But Alas, It’s Not What You Are Thinking

সেপ্টেম্বর ২৩, ২০২২
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra are one of the most loved television couples who enjoy a massive fan following. They are often in the headlines with fans ready to speculate about their possible marriage date. Once again, TejRan fans have found a new reason to do so after a video of the Naagin 6 actress surfaced on social media in which she can be seen flaunting a beautiful diamond ring. In the viral video, Tejasswi sported a white outfit and looked absolutely stunning. Holding a bouquet in her hands, she can be seen exhibiting a beautiful ring.

The video was shared by one of Tejasswi’s fan pages on Instagram with, “POV: you are getting married!” captioned on it. The song Yeh Ho Halka Halka Suroor Hai was also added in the background.

While the video left fans super-excited, here’s something which might leave you upset. The video clip is a part of an advertisement.

Just a few days back, Tejasswi also shared a couple of photos on her Instagram handle in which she was seen flaunting a huge diamond ring. Captioning the post, she had written, “Big Day! It’s a yes when the ring is so dreamy.”

However, fans missed the specifics despite Tejasswi’s remark in the caption that it was only a brand advertisement. “I hope ur engagement and ur wedding from Karan come very fast, we all wish to see you as bridal,” one of the fans had written. Tejasswi’s Naagin 6 co-actor Mahek Chahal had also commented, “Omg congratulations girl. So so happy for you. God bless”, while actor Arjun Bijlani had also shared, “Khush reh”.

Soon after, Tejasswi beau Karan also commented sharing that he had been getting calls and messages from everyone enquiring if they are engaged. “Babe you broke my WhatsApp. It’s an ad, nincompoops,” he wrote in response to the post.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Tejasswi addressed the most asked question – ‘Why are they getting married?’ and reiterated that Karan should be asked about the same. “We both are working right now. Whether wedding is on the cards, or not, I’m as usual going to put it all on Karan and be like, ‘Please, contact Karan about this’. I mean I don’t know, I don’t see a ring, do you? So, let’s ask him,” she told Hindustan Times.

