বুধবার , ২৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৫ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Trailer: Ileana D’Cruz, Randeep Hooda Star In Film On Society’s Skin-tone Bias; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৮, ২০২৪ ১১:৪৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 2024 02 28t104824.705 2024 02 6c1215fd27de245d246c7bad3f8d5cf4


Ileana D’Cruz in the trailer.

The trailer of Tera Kya Hoga Lovely sheds light on India’s fixation with skin tone and dowry.

The trailer of Tera Kya Hoga Lovely sheds light on India’s fixation with skin tone and dowry. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film stars Ileana D’Cruz, Randeep Hooda and Karan Kundrra in key roles. Released on Tuesday, the trailer attempts to throw light on the struggles of a young woman in contemporary India, highlighting societal pressures and prejudices based on complexion.

Director Balwinder Singh Janjua portrays society’s biases and prejudices in the film. The trailer attempts to show the protagonist’s struggles with rejection due to her appearance, contrasting with the idealised images on matrimonial websites. Amid familial pressure and societal scrutiny, Randeep Hooda’s character, a police officer, is introduced, tasked with recovering stolen dowries. As the story progresses, we see the budding relationship between the protagonist and the officer.

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, produced by Sony Pictures Films India, marks Ilena D’Cruz’s return to the silver screen after embracing motherhood. The film is set to release in theaters on International Women’s Day, March 8.

On the personal front, Ileana D’Cruz welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Koa Phoenix Dolan, last year and then revealed that she has moved to the US with her baby to live with her partner Michael Dolan. However, in an interview with Times of India, Ileana refused to answer when asked if she tied the knot with Michael in May 2023.

Ileana D’Cruz is a popular name in the entertainment world. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Devadasu in 2006. Later, she starred in several films including Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Barfi, Badshaho, Raid, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero and Mubarkan among others.

shreyanka mugshot 2023 11 8ef8dd88a71f919244a2d2ecf14e4f84
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving Read More



Source link

