Tere Ishq Mein Advance Ticket Sales: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon-stareer Mints Over Rs 5 Crore | Bollywood News
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Tere Ishq Mein Advance Ticket Sales: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon-stareer Mints Over Rs 5 Crore | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Tere Ishq Mein Advance Ticket Sales: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon-stareer Mints Over Rs 5 Crore | Bollywood News


Fans are awaiting its release, and pre-sale statistics show that it is headed for one of the most successful films this year.

Tere Ishq Mein releases on November 28. (Photo Credit: Instagram}

Tere Ishq Mein releases on November 28. (Photo Credit: Instagram}

Tere Ishq Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai and starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, is all set for a good start this weekend. The film has already acquired substantial traction, with advance bookings showing signs of massive popularity. The numbers indicate the film is headed to be one of the most successful projects this year.

According to Sacnilk, Tere Ishq Mein has sold approximately 107402 tickets across 10394 shows in India, with pre-sales totalling Rs 5.32 crore. According to sources, the Central Board of Film Certification ordered no visual adjustments and left the intense romance and action scenes untouched.

Only one word was altered during the conversation. The picture received a U/A 16+ certificate. The certificate also validates a runtime of 169.17 minutes (2 hours, 49 minutes, and 17 seconds).

Tere Ishq Mein- Storyline

Tere Ishk Mein’s trailer delves deeper into Shankar and Mukti’s raw, passionate, and unpredictable world, a love story that transcends logic, time, and fate.

Aanand L Rai’s particular storytelling technique, mixed with the emotional depth of Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav’s screenplay, offers an exciting cinematic experience. Tere Ishq Mein will be released internationally in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on November 28, 2025.

Will Tere Ishq Mein Be A Success?

The initial response seemed promising, indicating that the picture has a good possibility of being another box-office triumph this year. While it is still early, if the present buzz persists, the film might earn significant revenue even before its premiere. Since the trailer’s release, Tere Ishq Mein has generated a lot of talk among fans, with AR Rahman’s soundtrack adding to the excitement.

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More

November 27, 2025, 13:48 IST

November 27, 2025, 13:48 IST
