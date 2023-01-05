বৃহস্পতিবার , ৫ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২১শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Thalapathy Vijay, Wife Sangeetha Heading for Divorce After 23 Years of Marriage?

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ৫, ২০২৩ ৪:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
thalapathy vijay wife sangeetha divorce


Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 16:16 IST

Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha have been married for 23 years now. (Pic: Twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha have been married for 23 years now. (Pic: Twitter)

Rumour has it that Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha are headed for a divorce. The couple has been married for 23 years.

Rumours are doing the rounds claiming that Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha are headed for a divorce. The couple has been married for over 23 years now. They have two children — son Jason and daughter Divya. While the actor is busy with the promotions and release of his upcoming film Varisu, speculations began doing the rounds suggesting that Vijay and Sangeetha have separated.

The rumours began after Vijay’s Wikipedia page claimed that he and Sangeetha have mutually decided to get a divorce. To top it off, a few fans also noticed that Sangeetha was missing from Atlee’s wife Priya’s baby shower and Varisu’s music launch. However, a source close to the couple told Pinkivlla that the divorce rumours are not true, adding that Sangeetha is holidaying in the US with the children and thus absent from recent events.

“The rumours of Vijay and Sangeetha’s divorce are baseless. We have no idea how it started,” the source said. However, the actor is yet to address the rumours officially.

Vijay and Sangeetha met in 1996. Sangeetha was introduced to Vijay as a die-hard fan. She had reportedly flown down to Chennai from the UK to specially meet him. When they met, she praised him for his performance in Poove Unakkaga. The actor was mighty impressed with her dedication and eventually introduced her to his family. They eventually began falling for each other and their parents accepted their relationship. They tied the knot on August 25, 1999.

On the work front, Vijay will be seen in Varisu this Pongal. Varisu is a story of a man who is the son of a business tycoon. He is forced to take over his father’s empire under some unfavourable circumstances. The film, which has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally, will be headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. Besides them, it also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish. Producer Dil Raju has backed the film under his banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20230105 WA0019
টাঙ্গাইলে ইউপি চেয়ারম্যানের ফাঁসির দাবিতে মানববন্ধন ও বিক্ষোভ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 909973653696142
মাদকদ্রব্য নিয়ন্ত্রণ অধিদপ্তর চট্টগ্রামের উপ-পরিচালক মুকুল জ্যোতি চাকমা’র সাথে সার্ক মানবাধিকার ফাউন্ডেশন চট্টগ্রাম বিভাগীয় নেতৃবৃন্দের সৌজন্য সাক্ষাৎ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm ctg chadabaj
অটোরিকশায় জিম্মি করে মুক্তিপণ আদায়, গ্রেফতার ৩
বাংলাদেশ
1672916129 photo
Emma Raducanu suffers injury scare ahead of Australian Open | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm primary school ok new 750x563 1

সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়ের ছুটি ২৪ ডিসেম্বর থেকে

 DSE CSE

দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে প্যাসিফিক ডেনিমস্, পতনের শীর্ষে অলটেক্স ইন্ডাস্ট্রিজ

চুলের যত্ন করতে গেলে এই ভাবেই মেনে চলতে হবে সমস্ত নিয়ম ৷ সরষের তেল ভাল করে চুলে দিতে হবে ৷ These habit can make good hair, Before use of Mustard Oil need to be careful., Holi 2022, Dol 2022, Basanta Utsav 2022, Mustard Oil For Hair, Mustard Oil, How To Use Mustard Oil In Hairs, How To Use Mustard Oil On Hairs, ভাবেই সরষের চুলে মাখা উচিৎ পুষ্টিতে ভরে উঠবে চুল, একরাশ ঘন কালো চুলের মালকিন হতে পারবেন – News18 Bangla

 shre kroy

বিএসআরএম স্টিলের কর্পোরেট পরিচালকের শেয়ার ক্রয়ের ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20220616 WA0009

টাঙ্গাইলে সন্তোষ জাহ্নবী উচ্চ বিদ্যালয়ে এসএসসি পরীক্ষার্থীদের বিদায় অনুষ্ঠন ও বৃত্তি প্রদান

 6 4

মেহেরপুর আদালতে দুই পুলিশ সদস্যকে কিল-ঘুষি মারলেন আসামী – Corporate Sangbad

 0000 17

[১] মালিতে সশস্ত্র দুঃস্কৃতিকারীদের বিরুদ্ধে বাংলাদেশি শান্তিরক্ষীদের আভিযানিক সাফল্য

 6f69e83ae861cf02b0041686bca18c55 6044e2929a050

আয়কর রিটার্ন দাখিলের শেষ দিন রবিবার

 wm Hakathon 2 October 2021

নাসা অ্যাপস চ্যালেঞ্জের ৪৮ ঘণ্টাব্যাপী হ্যাকাথন চলছে

 wm german coalition

জার্মানিতে জোট গঠনের তৎপরতা শুরু