Thalapathy Vijay, Wife Sangeetha Heading for Divorce After 23 Years of Marriage?

Rumours are doing the rounds claiming that Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha are headed for a divorce. The couple has been married for over 23 years now. They have two children — son Jason and daughter Divya. While the actor is busy with the promotions and release of his upcoming film Varisu, speculations began doing the rounds suggesting that Vijay and Sangeetha have separated.

The rumours began after Vijay’s Wikipedia page claimed that he and Sangeetha have mutually decided to get a divorce. To top it off, a few fans also noticed that Sangeetha was missing from Atlee’s wife Priya’s baby shower and Varisu’s music launch. However, a source close to the couple told Pinkivlla that the divorce rumours are not true, adding that Sangeetha is holidaying in the US with the children and thus absent from recent events.

“The rumours of Vijay and Sangeetha’s divorce are baseless. We have no idea how it started,” the source said. However, the actor is yet to address the rumours officially.

Vijay and Sangeetha met in 1996. Sangeetha was introduced to Vijay as a die-hard fan. She had reportedly flown down to Chennai from the UK to specially meet him. When they met, she praised him for his performance in Poove Unakkaga. The actor was mighty impressed with her dedication and eventually introduced her to his family. They eventually began falling for each other and their parents accepted their relationship. They tied the knot on August 25, 1999.

On the work front, Vijay will be seen in Varisu this Pongal. Varisu is a story of a man who is the son of a business tycoon. He is forced to take over his father’s empire under some unfavourable circumstances. The film, which has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally, will be headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. Besides them, it also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish. Producer Dil Raju has backed the film under his banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Read all the Latest Movies News here