শুক্রবার , ১৪ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ৩০শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Thalapathy Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay To Act With This Popular Actress’ Daughter?

জুলাই ১৪, ২০২৩ ৩:৫৭ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 48 2


Will Jason Sanjay follow his father Thalapathy Vijay’s footsteps?

Will Jason Sanjay follow his father Thalapathy Vijay’s footsteps?

Jason was recently spotted shooting for a short film, which will mark his directorial debut in the world of cinema.

Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay will reportedly work in a sequel to an Ajith Kumar movie. This news has been doing the rounds of late. Another update is that actress Devyani’s daughter, Iniya, will also act in the film. She has become extremely popular on the internet. Let’s delve into the origin of the news. In the 1999 film Nee Varuvai Ena, directed by Devyani’s husband Rajakumaran, the actress herself played the lead role. The movie featured Parthiban in a prominent role, while Ajith portrayed the character of Devyani’s deceased lover in the flashback scenes. During a recent interview, Rajakumaran revealed that his initial plan for the film was to cast both Vijay and Ajith, but it didn’t materialise at that time. He expressed his intentions to create a sequel and mentioned the possibility of casting his daughter, Iniya and Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay.

It’s worth noting that Iniya is currently pursuing her college, while Sanjay reportedly has a keen interest in working behind the camera. Whether this project comes to reality in the future or not, remains to be seen.

Jason Sanjay has been gaining attention in the media due to his striking resemblance to his father. Jason was recently spotted shooting for a short film, which will mark his directorial debut in the world of cinema. It’s worth noting that Jason has been studying filmmaking at a university in Canada, actively honing his skills before venturing into the industry. His passion for the craft suggests that he is preparing for his eventual entry into showbiz.

Vijay’s film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set to release in theatres worldwide on October 19. Vijay will also commence shooting for Thalapathy68 in a few months. Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, will start its filming on August 21 at the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad. It’s a promising time for fans of both actors, with multiple projects to look forward to.

Entertainment Bureau

Source link

