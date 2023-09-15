Thank You For Coming Witnesses a Full House Audience at TIFF’s Gala Premiere

Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s much-anticipated release, Thank You for Coming, is being highly appreciated across various international diasporas. The producer duo have many reasons to celebrate ahead of the official Indian theatrical release of their film. Thank You For Coming is the only Indian selection this year to have a Gala Premiere at 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 15th and 16th. With an early screening held at TIFF, the film has already started garnering positive early reviews, boosting the confidence of the entire Thank You For Coming team.

The shows on both days at TIFF, held at Roy Thomson Hall and Royal Alexandra Theatre, have sold out all their tickets. The shows are houseful, with select seats being held for allotment at the venue, which too is high in demand as audiences eagerly anticipate this must-watch chick flick that addresses women’s sensuality in a quirky way.

Speaking about the excitement of the TIFF audience and the anticipation for the Gala Premiere tomorrow, director Karan Boolani shares, “The response Thank You For Coming is receiving is quite overwhelming for me. It’s an absolute honour to debut at TIFF with your first film, and now that I am here and see the eagerness of people to watch our film, it’s a feeling I can’t even put into words.”

The entire team, including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, producers Anil Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, and director Karan Boolani, will be attending the Gala Premiere in Toronto.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, “Thank You For Coming” will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6th, 2023.