শুক্রবার , ১৫ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৩১শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Thank You For Coming Witnesses a Full House Audience at TIFF’s Gala Premiere

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৫, ২০২৩ ৪:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
bhumi pednekar shehnaaz gills thank you for coming to premiere at toronto film festival 2023


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: September 14, 2023, 22:09 IST

Thank You For Coming will release worldwide on October 6. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Thank You For Coming will release worldwide on October 6. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Thank You For Coming had its premiere at 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s much-anticipated release, Thank You for Coming, is being highly appreciated across various international diasporas. The producer duo have many reasons to celebrate ahead of the official Indian theatrical release of their film. Thank You For Coming is the only Indian selection this year to have a Gala Premiere at 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 15th and 16th. With an early screening held at TIFF, the film has already started garnering positive early reviews, boosting the confidence of the entire Thank You For Coming team.

The shows on both days at TIFF, held at Roy Thomson Hall and Royal Alexandra Theatre, have sold out all their tickets. The shows are houseful, with select seats being held for allotment at the venue, which too is high in demand as audiences eagerly anticipate this must-watch chick flick that addresses women’s sensuality in a quirky way.

Speaking about the excitement of the TIFF audience and the anticipation for the Gala Premiere tomorrow, director Karan Boolani shares, “The response Thank You For Coming is receiving is quite overwhelming for me. It’s an absolute honour to debut at TIFF with your first film, and now that I am here and see the eagerness of people to watch our film, it’s a feeling I can’t even put into words.”

The entire team, including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, producers Anil Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, and director Karan Boolani, will be attending the Gala Premiere in Toronto.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, “Thank You For Coming” will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6th, 2023.

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ovijan k
চট্টগ্রামে উচ্ছেদ অভিযানে হামলা, ইউএনও-ওসিসহ আহত ১০
বাংলাদেশ
1694729445 photo
How Sri Lanka pipped Pakistan in last-over thriller to set up Asia Cup final with India | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
ganesh chaturthi modak featured
recipe of modak for ganesh chaturthi – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
bhumi pednekar shehnaaz gills thank you for coming to premiere at toronto film festival 2023
Thank You For Coming Witnesses a Full House Audience at TIFF’s Gala Premiere
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm jonayed saki

তথ্যমন্ত্রীর আশঙ্কা, দায় চাপানোর চেষ্টা: সাকি

 wm Zafrullah Vaccine

‘তালেবানরা মুক্তিযোদ্ধা, তাদের দ্রুত সমর্থন দেওয়া প্রয়োজন’

 fashion bitcoin

Why People Pay Real Money To Dress their Avatars In Virtual Clothes

 wm Awamil Council 750x563 1

৮ বিভাগে আওয়ামী লীগের সাংগঠনিক দায়িত্ব বণ্টন

 Redmi 12 5 1

৫০ মেগাপিক্সেল ক্যামেরা, ফাটাফাটি ফিচার, বাজারে আসছে Redmi 12! দামও বাজেটের মধ‍্যে Redmi 12 features 50 mega pixale camera, with best features. – News18 Bangla

 Alif Mabufacturing

আলিফ ম্যানুফ্যাকচারিং সম্পর্কে অন্ধকারে বিনিয়োগকারিরা – Corporate Sangbad

 received 194438592794335

ক্ষমতা নয় জনসেবায় নিজেকে বিলিয়ে দিতে চান – জিয়াউজ্জামান টিটু মাষ্টার

 untitled 8 20220708112322

চট্টগ্রামে জমিয়তুল ফালাহ মসজিদে পৌনে আটটায় ঈদের প্রথম জামাত 

 1621852062 sonam kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Beauty Routine On Instagram, Husband Anand Ahuja Is ‘Obsessed’

 wm Krishok Front News Photo 01 06 2022 2

উন্নয়ন বাজেটের ৪০% কৃষি খাতে বরাদ্দের দাবি