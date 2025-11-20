The Actress Who Did Nine Films With Mithun: A 90s Star With A Miss India Sister | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 20, 2025, 14:12 IST

She gained recognition in 1990 with ‘Kishen Kanhaiya’, playing Radha opposite Anil Kapoor. Her performance was well-received, and the film went on to become a box-office hit

Her pairing with Mithun Chakraborty became a favourite among audiences, with their performances being praised every time. (News18 Hindi)

The Bollywood film industry saw many actresses come and go during the 1990s and 2000s, but some names continue to be cherished by audiences today. One such name is Shilpa Shirodkar. Renowned for her beauty, acting skills, and natural screen presence, Shilpa entertained viewers immensely during her career.

Her on-screen pairing with actor Mithun Chakraborty was particularly popular. The duo worked together in nine films, and their chemistry was consistently appreciated by audiences.

Shilpa Shirodkar was born on November 20, 1973, in Mumbai, into a family with deep ties to the film industry and theatre. Her grandmother, Meenakshi Shirodkar, was a celebrated Marathi actress, and her mother, Gangubai, was also involved in acting. This environment exposed Shilpa to films and acting from a young age. Her younger sister, Namrata Shirodkar, also worked in movies and won the Miss India title in 1993. Namrata is married to Mahesh Babu, a superstar in South India.

Shilpa made her debut in 1989 with the film ‘Bhrashtachar‘, directed by Ramesh Sippy, who cast her alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. In the film, Shilpa played the role of a blind girl, marking her first major break. Although this film did not make her a star, her talent was recognised.

She gained recognition in 1990 with ‘Kishen Kanhaiya‘, where she played the role of Radha opposite Anil Kapoor. The audiences loved her performance, and the film became a box office hit. Around this time, Shilpa and Mithun were seen together for the first time, and their on-screen chemistry was well received by viewers.

Shilpa went on to star in many hit films such as ‘Yodha‘, ‘Khuda Gawah‘, ‘Aankhen‘, ‘Gopi Kishan‘, ‘Bewafa Sanam‘, and ‘Mrityudand‘.

Her pairing with Mithun Chakraborty became a favourite among audiences, with their performances being praised every time. Shilpa was also nominated for several awards during her career, including a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1993 for her role in ‘Khuda Gawah‘. Her hard work, strong acting skills, and natural style on screen earned her a special place among viewers.

In 2000, Shilpa married UK banker Apresh Ranjit and took a break from the industry to focus on her family. She spent about 13 years away from acting before making a comeback on television in 2013 with the show ‘Ek Mutthi Aasmaan‘. She subsequently appeared in several other TV shows and was also a contestant on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18’, where she was eliminated just before the finale, finishing in the top six.

First Published: November 20, 2025, 14:12 IST

News movies bollywood The Actress Who Did Nine Films With Mithun: A 90s Star With A Miss India Sister