The Actress Worked With Amitabh Bachchan, Married Her Co-star, Then Divorce Happened, She Found Love Again At 40

This actress has found love again. After 4 years of divorce, she decided to give her heart a second chance.

The actress, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan and R Madhavan, got married at the age of 31.

Confused, who is she? Well, it’s everyone’s favourite Four More Shots Please! star Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti and Sahil Sehgal decided to part ways in 2021. She shared a note on Instagram and said, “A decision that’s probably harder than the decision of ‘begin with somebody.'”

So who is Kirti dating? The actress is rumoured to be in a relationship with Rajeev Siddhartha. They worked together in the Prime Video series Four More Shots Please!

Kirti and Rajeev Siddhartha sparked dating rumours after Rajeev shared several pictures of the two on social media.

Recently, the actress posted a selfie of herself resting on Rajeev’s shoulder and said, “With the #paininmyneck and my ice pack, Rajeev Siddhartha .”

Rajeev Siddhartha and Kriti also posed for a happy selfie during Diwali 2025.

Kirti was previously married to actor Saahil Sehgal. They were together for five years.

Kirti Kulhari most recently appeared in Badass Ravi Kumar alongside Himesh Reshammiya.

Her film, Full Plate, recently opened at the Dharamshala International Film Festival.

Rajeev Siddhartha, on the other hand, was seen in Love, Sitara, and Honeymoon Photographers last year.