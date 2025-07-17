The Bad Guys 2, Grand Prix Of Europe And Zootopia: 5 Animated Films To Watch | Hollywood News

Last Updated: July 17, 2025, 14:56 IST

The Bad Guys 2 is releasing on August 1. (Photo Source: YouTube)

Whether you’re a child or an adult, there’s no denying the universal appeal of animated films. With their vibrant visuals, endearing characters, and heartwarming stories, these movies continue to captivate audiences of all ages. And 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for animation lovers.

From eagerly awaited sequels to fresh new adventures, here are five upcoming animated films that should definitely be on your watchlist.

The Bad Guys 2

Everyone’s favourite crew of villains is back! The Bad Guys 2, directed by Pierre Perifel, is set to hit the theatres on August 1. The new heist comedy film, loosely based on the children’s book series of the same name by Aaron Blabey, will revolve around the Bad Guys coming out of retirement. This time, they will be joining forces with an all-female squad for one last heist. Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, and Awkwafina will be joined by Danielle Brooks, Maria Bakalova, and Natasha Lyonne.

Grand Prix of Europe

Directed by Waldemar Fast, the Grand Prix of Europe was created to commemorate 50 years of the German theme park Europa-Park. The upcoming sports drama will follow the story of a young mouse named Edda, who always dreamed of racing in the Grand Prix. Her dream came true when she got the chance to race, disguised as her hero, Ed, but not without challenges. The film stars the voices of Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Gemma Arterton, Hayley Atwell, and Lenny Henry, and is scheduled to hit theatres on July 24 in Germany, whereas it will be released on August 22 in the US and the UK.

In Your Dreams

The musical adventure film, directed by Alex Woo, tells the story of a girl named Stevie and her brother, Elliot. They magically travel into the world of dreams to find The Sandman, who would grant them the wish of saving their parents’ marriage. The film stars Simu Liu, Craig Robinson, Cristin Milioti, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elias Janssen, and others. It will be released on Netflix on November 14.

Zootopia 2

The animated buddy cop drama is back with another adventure. Titled Zootopia 2, the movie will see the brave rabbit cop Judy Hopps once again teaming up with her friend, the fox Nick Wilde, as they embark on a new journey to crack the case of a mysterious reptile. The latter has arrived in the mammal metropolis and is wreaking havoc there. Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the film will see Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Nate Torrence, and Shakira reprising their roles. It will release in theatres on November 26.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

The iconic cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants is returning to the screens with a brand-new movie, titled The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. This time, SpongeBob and his friends are heading to the Underworld. There, he will face the Flying Dutchman, one of the show’s well-known villains, who has haunted the sea creatures for years. The new movie marks the return of fan-favourite voice actors Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Carolyn Lawrence and Mr. Lawrence. Directed by Derek Drymon, the new movie is scheduled for theatrical release on December 19.

