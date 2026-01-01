The Ba**ds of Bollywood’s Rajat Bedi To Star In Farhan Akhtar Don 3 After Ranveer Singh, Vikrant Massey Exit? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 01, 2026, 21:45 IST

Rajat Bedi is reportedly in talks for Don 3 after Vikrant Massey’s exit. Farhan Akhtar is reportedly keen on casting the actor in a key role.

Rajat Bedi To Star In Farhan Akhtar Don 3?

Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 continues to see casting changes, and the film is once again in the spotlight. After Ranveer Singh’s reported exit and later walk-outs by Kiara Advani and Vikrant Massey, a new name has now surfaced. Sources say Farhan Akhtar is considering actor Rajat Bedi for an important role in the third instalment of the franchise. Rajat recently grabbed attention for his comeback in The Ba**ds of Bollywood (2025), which seems to have worked in his favour.

The 51-year-old actor is reportedly in talks to step into the role that was earlier meant for Vikrant Massey. A source close to the development shared, “Farhan is considering Rajat Bedi to play a pivotal part for which Vikrant was roped in originally. The actor-producer have done an official conversation around and the two are planning to meet around mid of Jan at their Khar office in Mumbai.”

Why Vikrant Massey Stepped Away

As reported earlier by Bollywood Hungama in July 2025, Vikrant Massey exited Don 3 due to creative reasons. Industry insiders had said that the role lacked depth and required a physical transformation that did not align with the actor’s plans at the time. Following his exit, several reports suggested that actors like Aditya Roy Kapur and Vijay Deverakonda were also being considered. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers on those names.

Hrithik Roshan in Don 3

Meanwhile, a recent Filmfare report claims that the makers have been searching for the perfect star to lead Don 3, with Hrithik Roshan emerging as a strong contender. The report states that the makers are keen on exploring the possibility of the War 2 actor becoming the new face of the iconic franchise. However, discussions are still at a very early stage, and no final decision has been made yet.

A source told Filmfare, “Following Ranveer’s exit, Hrithik has emerged as a strong contender for the role. While discussions are still at a very early stage, it will be interesting to see whether Hrithik ultimately comes on board.” Interestingly, Hrithik also had a cameo in Don 2 when Shah Rukh Khan’s character disguised himself as Hrithik’s character in an important scene from the movie.

Don 3 Still Finding Its Shape

With multiple cast changes, Don 3 remains one of the most talked-about upcoming films. While the makers have stayed tight-lipped about final casting decisions, discussions around Rajat Bedi have added fresh buzz to the project. An official announcement from the team is still awaited.

