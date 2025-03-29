The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 15: John Abraham’s Film Reaches Closer To Rs 30 Crore

Last Updated: March 29, 2025, 08:34 IST

John Abraham’s The Diplomat struggles at the box office, collecting Rs 28.6 crore in 15 days. Despite an interesting premise and solid performance, it faces tough competition from newer releases.

The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 15.

John Abraham’s The Diplomat isn’t having the best run at the box office. After 15 days in theatres, the film is still inching towards the Rs 30 crore mark, but the pace has slowed down significantly. Despite an interesting premise and John’s solid performance, the film hasn’t managed to pull in large crowds. With newer releases taking over screens, The Diplomat is finding it tough to keep up.

In its first week, the John Abraham-starrer collected Rs 19.5 crore net in India, while in the second week, it added Rs 8.55 crore to its total. As The Diplomat enters its third weekend, the political thriller is still struggling to attract more viewers. On Day 15, it collected Rs 55 lakh net, the same as its earnings on Day 14, showing no signs of improvement.

Inspired by true events, the film follows an intense diplomatic mission led by an Indian envoy who must navigate a web of legal and political challenges to rescue a woman allegedly honey-trapped by a Pakistani man. When Uzma Ahmed arrives at the Indian embassy, claiming she was abducted and forced into marriage, the stakes skyrocket as the protagonist finds himself in a high-pressure battle of diplomacy.

The Diplomat has now inched closer to the Rs 30 crore mark, with a total collection of Rs 28.6 crore in 15 days.

Starring John Abraham alongside Sadia Khateeb, Prapti Shukla, Jagjeet Sandhu, Ashwath Bhatt, Sharib Hashmi, and Kumud Mishra, The Diplomat is directed by Shivam Nair. The film is backed by a powerhouse team of producers, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, John Abraham, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Samir Dixit, Jatish Varma, and Rakesh Dang.

A part of the review of The Diplomat by News18 read, “On paper, this film has all the right ingredients for a gripping political thriller. It keeps us hooked with edge-of-the-seat moments, a tight background score and a somewhat solid narrative structure. But while it packs a punch, it doesn’t quite land a knockout.”