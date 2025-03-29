Advertise here
শনিবার , ২৯ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ১৫ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 15: John Abraham’s Film Reaches Closer To Rs 30 Crore

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৯, ২০২৫ ৯:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 15: John Abraham’s Film Reaches Closer To Rs 30 Crore

Advertise here


Advertise here

Last Updated:

John Abraham’s The Diplomat struggles at the box office, collecting Rs 28.6 crore in 15 days. Despite an interesting premise and solid performance, it faces tough competition from newer releases.

The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 15.

The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 15.

John Abraham’s The Diplomat isn’t having the best run at the box office. After 15 days in theatres, the film is still inching towards the Rs 30 crore mark, but the pace has slowed down significantly. Despite an interesting premise and John’s solid performance, the film hasn’t managed to pull in large crowds. With newer releases taking over screens, The Diplomat is finding it tough to keep up.

In its first week, the John Abraham-starrer collected Rs 19.5 crore net in India, while in the second week, it added Rs 8.55 crore to its total. As The Diplomat enters its third weekend, the political thriller is still struggling to attract more viewers. On Day 15, it collected Rs 55 lakh net, the same as its earnings on Day 14, showing no signs of improvement.

Inspired by true events, the film follows an intense diplomatic mission led by an Indian envoy who must navigate a web of legal and political challenges to rescue a woman allegedly honey-trapped by a Pakistani man. When Uzma Ahmed arrives at the Indian embassy, claiming she was abducted and forced into marriage, the stakes skyrocket as the protagonist finds himself in a high-pressure battle of diplomacy.

The Diplomat has now inched closer to the Rs 30 crore mark, with a total collection of Rs 28.6 crore in 15 days.

Starring John Abraham alongside Sadia Khateeb, Prapti Shukla, Jagjeet Sandhu, Ashwath Bhatt, Sharib Hashmi, and Kumud Mishra, The Diplomat is directed by Shivam Nair. The film is backed by a powerhouse team of producers, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, John Abraham, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Samir Dixit, Jatish Varma, and Rakesh Dang.

A part of the review of The Diplomat by News18 read, “On paper, this film has all the right ingredients for a gripping political thriller. It keeps us hooked with edge-of-the-seat moments, a tight background score and a somewhat solid narrative structure. But while it packs a punch, it doesn’t quite land a knockout.”

News movies The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 15: John Abraham’s Film Reaches Closer To Rs 30 Crore



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

২৯ মার্চ ২০২৫- কেমন যাবে আজকের প্রেমজীবন, জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
২৯ মার্চ ২০২৫- কেমন যাবে আজকের প্রেমজীবন, জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 15: John Abraham’s Film Reaches Closer To Rs 30 Crore
The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 15: John Abraham’s Film Reaches Closer To Rs 30 Crore
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Myanmar Earthquake Updates: ৭.৭ রিখটার স্কেল ভূমিকম্পে ১৫৪ জনের মৃত্যু, হাজার হাজার গৃহহীন…ব্যাপক ধ্বংসযজ্ঞ মায়ানমারে, কী সাহায্য পাঠাল ভারত? Myanmar Thailand Earthquake Update 7-7 Magnitude death toll rise to 154 thousands homeless India Sends 15 Tonnes Of Relief Material
Myanmar Earthquake Updates: ৭.৭ রিখটার স্কেল ভূমিকম্পে ১৫৪ জনের মৃত্যু, হাজার হাজার গৃহহীন…ব্যাপক ধ্বংসযজ্ঞ মায়ানমারে, কী সাহায্য পাঠাল ভারত? Myanmar Thailand Earthquake Update 7-7 Magnitude death toll rise to 154 thousands homeless India Sends 15 Tonnes Of Relief Material
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘না এলে কিন্তু আমায় জীবিত দেখতে পাবে না’-স্বামী না থাকলেই লাভারকে ডেকে নিত ঘরের বউ,তারপর
‘না এলে কিন্তু আমায় জীবিত দেখতে পাবে না’-স্বামী না থাকলেই লাভারকে ডেকে নিত ঘরের বউ,তারপর
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
মদ্যপ ড্রাইভারের ভয়ঙ্কর কীর্তি! নিয়ন্ত্রণ হারিয়ে তিন পথচারীকে পিষে দিল বাস, আহত একাধিক Road Accident Bus killed three person in road accident more than 30 people injured

মদ্যপ ড্রাইভারের ভয়ঙ্কর কীর্তি! নিয়ন্ত্রণ হারিয়ে তিন পথচারীকে পিষে দিল বাস, আহত একাধিক Road Accident Bus killed three person in road accident more than 30 people injured

 জাতীয় প্রেস ক্লাবে জীবন সদস্য হলেন ৬ সাংবাদিক

জাতীয় প্রেস ক্লাবে জীবন সদস্য হলেন ৬ সাংবাদিক

 দুর্নীতির পক্ষেই বলেছিলেন কুবি ভিসি, ছাত্র বহিষ্কার নিয়মবহির্ভূত

দুর্নীতির পক্ষেই বলেছিলেন কুবি ভিসি, ছাত্র বহিষ্কার নিয়মবহির্ভূত

 Even Moderate Consumption of Alcohol Causes Brain Damage: মদ্য়পান আপনার স্বাস্থ্য়ের পক্ষে কতটা ক্ষতিকর জানেন কী?

Even Moderate Consumption of Alcohol Causes Brain Damage: মদ্য়পান আপনার স্বাস্থ্য়ের পক্ষে কতটা ক্ষতিকর জানেন কী?

 নানককে শেখ হাসিনার ফোন, নাসিক জয়ে ঐক্যবদ্ধ থাকার আহ্বান

নানককে শেখ হাসিনার ফোন, নাসিক জয়ে ঐক্যবদ্ধ থাকার আহ্বান

 Health Tips, লেবু খাওয়ার উপকারিতা – News18 Bangla

Health Tips, লেবু খাওয়ার উপকারিতা – News18 Bangla

 Zeenat Aman Is Enjoying Social Media and Her ‘Meme-at Aman’ Saturday Is a Proof

Zeenat Aman Is Enjoying Social Media and Her ‘Meme-at Aman’ Saturday Is a Proof

 প্রাণহানির পর পাহাড়ে অভিযান, ৪০ বসতি উচ্ছেদ

প্রাণহানির পর পাহাড়ে অভিযান, ৪০ বসতি উচ্ছেদ

 [১] কলকাতায় জেএমবির তিন সদস্যকে আটক করেছে স্পেশাল টাস্ক ফোর্স

[১] কলকাতায় জেএমবির তিন সদস্যকে আটক করেছে স্পেশাল টাস্ক ফোর্স

 জিমে যাওয়ার অভ্যাস তৈরি করবেন যেভাবে

জিমে যাওয়ার অভ্যাস তৈরি করবেন যেভাবে
Advertise here