‘The Jinn Is Here’: Sanjay Dutt’s Fierce Look From Dhurandhar Revealed By Ranveer Singh | Bollywood News

In the striking new poster, Sanjay Dutt sports a rugged look in a white shirt with a thick beard and piercing eyes, hinting at a dark and powerful persona

Dhurandhar is slated to hit theatres on December 5. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh’s highly anticipated spy thriller, Dhurandhar, is just a few weeks away from its theatrical release. The excitement is only building as the makers are leaving no stone unturned to pique the interest of viewers by unveiling posters of the film’s characters. After revealing intense posters of R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, Ranveer Singh has now dropped the first-look poster of Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen playing a key character named Jinn.

Sharing the image on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote, “The Jinn. 2 Days To Go! #DhurandharTrailer out on 12th November at 12:12 PM. In Cinemas 5th December.”

Everything We Know About Dhurandhar

The action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar and produced under the Jio Studios and B62 Studios banner, is slated to hit theatres on December 5. The film is backed by an ensemble cast of talented actors, including R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun.

Inspired by real-life events surrounding National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Ranveer will be seen in one of his most intense avatars yet. With long hair, a heavy beard, and a gritty demeanour, he will be playing the role of a fearless undercover spy. The film will show the bravery of India’s special agents in Pakistan, promising intense action, suspense, and a wave of patriotism.

Ranveer Singh’s Power-Packed Lineup

The actor is gearing up for a blockbuster run at the box office. From high-concept films to action-packed thrillers, Ranveer Singh’s lineup promises edge-of-the-seat entertainment.

Following Dhurandhar, Ranveer is set to headline Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 alongside Kriti Sanon. He will be stepping into the iconic shoes once worn by Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in Don 3. The third instalment is slated to go on floors in January 2026.

In addition to these, he is collaborating with Jai Mehta on a zombie-themed film. Also, Ranveer is reportedly in early talks for a one-of-a-kind time travel film with director Amit Ravindranath Sharma and producer Dinesh Vijan. The sci-fi project is said to be deeply rooted in science fiction with Indian mythology.

