The Odyssey Trailer: Matt Damon Battles Monsters In Christopher Nolan’s Epic Journey Home | Hollywood News

The Odyssey Trailer: Christopher Nolan unveils the first teaser of The Odyssey, with Matt Damon leading a perilous journey home after war, facing monsters, myths and destiny.

Matt Damon as Odysseus and Tom Holland as Telemachus in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

Universal Pictures has unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan’s long-awaited cinematic adaptation of Homer’s timeless Greek epic. Led by Matt Damon in the titular role, the film promises a sweeping, large-scale retelling of the legendary warrior’s perilous journey home following the Trojan War.

Damon portrays Odysseus, the battle-hardened hero whose return to Ithaca is delayed by fate, monsters and the wrath of the gods. Universal had earlier shared a striking first-look image of Damon in costume in February, instantly sparking anticipation among fans of both Nolan and classical mythology. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal and John Leguizamo, among others. Nolan has written and directed the film and is producing it alongside his longtime collaborator and wife, Emma Thomas.

The teaser offers a glimpse into Odysseus’ treacherous voyage, opening with scenes of his army shipwrecked and scattered far from home. The visuals show the hero walking across harsh landscapes, sailing across stormy seas and navigating dark, cavernous spaces where danger lurks in the shadows. One chilling moment teases an enormous, unseen beast emerging from darkness, underlining the mythic scale of the story.

The trailer also revisits the Trojan War through brief shots of Odysseus and his men hidden inside the iconic Trojan horse imagery that was previously teased in a six-minute preview screened before IMAX 70mm showings of Sinners and One Battle After Another. Fleeting yet impactful shots introduce Tom Holland as Telemachus, Odysseus’ son, and Anne Hathaway as Penelope, the steadfast wife waiting for her husband’s return.

Nolan’s Vision And A Global IMAX Spectacle

Universal previously revealed that The Odyssey is being “shot across the world using brand new Imax film technology,” underscoring Nolan’s commitment to pushing cinematic boundaries. At CinemaCon, Universal executive Jim Orr described the film as “a visionary, once-in-a-generation cinematic masterpiece that Homer himself would quite likely be proud of.”

Actor John Leguizamo, who also stars in the film, recently highlighted Nolan’s distinctive working style, saying, “He’s not doing it by committee, he’s not doing it by what the studio says.” He added, “He’s like an indie filmmaker but with crazy money.”

Following the massive success of Oppenheimer, which won seven Oscars in 2024, Nolan has once again set expectations high. Reflecting on his creative process, the filmmaker earlier said, “Whatever I do, I have to feel like I own it completely. I have to make it original to me: The initial seed of an idea may come from elsewhere, but it has to go through my fingers on a keyboard and come out through my eyes alone.”

The Odyssey is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on July 17.

