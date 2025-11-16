The Only Actor, A Star Kid, Who Managed To Scare Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan And Salman Khan With His Box Office Hits

There was a time when this actor, born to a superstar, was delivering back-to-back hits and drawing massive crowds to theatres. His charming screen presence made him one of the most talked-about stars of the 90s.

With his long hair, effortless swagger and fresh romantic appeal, the actor became a youth favourite. His rise was so strong that even established actors were insecure.

And then came Soldier, the film that changed Bobby Deol’s entire career graph. Released in 1998, it not only shook the box office but also became the second-highest-grossing film of that year.

This was the era when Salman and Aamir Khan dominated, and Shah Rukh Khan was rapidly becoming a superstar. Yet Bobby managed to stand firm among these giants.

Before Soldier, he had impressed audiences with Barsaat, Gupt, Kareeb and Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, though not all performed equally well.

But Soldier arrived like a breakthrough project for him. Directed by the Abbas–Mustan duo, it delivered action, mystery, romance and chart-topping music.

Audiences loved its fast-paced story, gripping twists and Bobby’s strong screen presence. Theatres across the country saw packed shows for weeks.

The film was released in the same year as Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, yet it managed to come close to it in the year-end box-office rankings.

It also outperformed several other big 1998 releases like Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ghulam and Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Made on a budget of just Rs 8.25 crore, Soldier earned a massive Rs 38.88 crore, proving its incredible box office performance in theatres.

Its songs became instant hits and the direction became a benchmark. Soon, the film achieved cult status.