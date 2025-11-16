রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:১৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal’s Cab Driver Abuses And Threatens Her, Ahmedabad Cops Step In | Regional Cinema News স্বপদে ফিরলেন বিএনপি নেতা মাসুদ আহম্মেদ তালুকদার IND vs SA: India captain Shubman Gill ruled out of Eden Gardens Test; BCCI shares latest update | Cricket News The Only Actor, A Star Kid, Who Managed To Scare Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan And Salman Khan With His Box Office Hits এইচএসসির পুনঃনিরীক্ষণের ফল প্রকাশ আজ, জানুন প্রক্রিয়া India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja four-for puts India on top as South Africa collapse to 93/7 On This Day In 2001, This Film Arrived In Theatres And Opened The Door To The Most-Loved Magical World অস্ট্রেলিয়ার এমপিদের প্রতি তারেক রহমানের কৃতজ্ঞতা ‘শুধু রাজনীতিকে গণতান্ত্রিক করলে হবে না, অর্থনীতিকেও গণতান্ত্রিক করতে হবে’ ‘শিল্প-সাহিত্যে মাদরাসা শিক্ষার্থীদের নেতৃত্বে আসতে হবে’
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

The Only Actor, A Star Kid, Who Managed To Scare Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan And Salman Khan With His Box Office Hits

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
The Only Actor, A Star Kid, Who Managed To Scare Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan And Salman Khan With His Box Office Hits




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal’s Cab Driver Abuses And Threatens Her, Ahmedabad Cops Step In | Regional Cinema News

Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal’s Cab Driver Abuses And Threatens Her, Ahmedabad Cops Step In | Regional Cinema News

স্বপদে ফিরলেন বিএনপি নেতা মাসুদ আহম্মেদ তালুকদার

স্বপদে ফিরলেন বিএনপি নেতা মাসুদ আহম্মেদ তালুকদার

On This Day In 2001, This Film Arrived In Theatres And Opened The Door To The Most-Loved Magical World

On This Day In 2001, This Film Arrived In Theatres And Opened The Door To The Most-Loved Magical World

অস্ট্রেলিয়ার এমপিদের প্রতি তারেক রহমানের কৃতজ্ঞতা

অস্ট্রেলিয়ার এমপিদের প্রতি তারেক রহমানের কৃতজ্ঞতা

‘শুধু রাজনীতিকে গণতান্ত্রিক করলে হবে না, অর্থনীতিকেও গণতান্ত্রিক করতে হবে’

‘শুধু রাজনীতিকে গণতান্ত্রিক করলে হবে না, অর্থনীতিকেও গণতান্ত্রিক করতে হবে’

Tech meets couture as Tamannaah and Shahid rule the Falguni Shane Peacock runway.

Tech meets couture as Tamannaah and Shahid rule the Falguni Shane Peacock runway.

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST