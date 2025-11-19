The Qawwali In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Has A Madhubala Connection

You must have watched the trailer of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar. This Aditya Dhar film promises to be a full-packaged entertainer with action, drama, bloodshed and politics.

But beyond this, a 20-second mysterious tune at the end of the trailer left viewers stunned.

As the trailer reaches its explosive climax, Ranveer’s “Wrath of God” avatar dominates the screen. An explosion happens and the background music suddenly shifts into something completely unexpected.

A haunting, vintage and familiar alaap echoes in the background. Seconds later, you can hear the lyrics, ‘Na toh karvan ki talaash hai.’

The lines instantly triggers deja vu for classic Hindi film lovers. Wondering why? That soulful qawwali isn’t new at all.

It’s a reimagined version of a 65-year-old track from the 1960 film Barsaat Ki Raat. Originally sung by legends Manna Dey, Asha Bhosle, Mohammad Rafi, Sudha Malhotra, and S.D. Batish, the qawwali was a defining moment of the Madhubala-starrer.

Made under the direction of PL Santoshi, the song once formed the emotional peak, bridging the story, performances, shayari and emotion of a romantic musical drama featuring Madhubala, Bharat Bhushan, and Shyama.

This song was blended composer Roshan’s mastery, lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi’s genius, and the combination of voices that defined a generation. Now, director Aditya Dhar has transformed this romantic-Sufi classic into a mysterious, tension-filled soundscape for Dhurandhar.

The transition of the old melody with the new political-action tone creates an atmosphere so gripping it lingers long after the trailer ends.

For many viewers, hearing a song their grandparents cherished felt surreal, familiar, and perfectly timed for this generation.

Coming back to Dhurandhar, the film is slated to hit theatres on December 5. The upcoming action thriller is inspired by real-life events surrounding National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.