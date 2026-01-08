বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:১৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
The Raja Saab: Makers Drop Another New Poster Featuring Prabhas Ahead Of Release, Fans React | Telugu Cinema News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
The Raja Saab: Makers Drop Another New Poster Featuring Prabhas Ahead Of Release, Fans React | Telugu Cinema News


Director Maruthi made a strong assurance to Prabhas fans at the pre-release event of The Raja Saab, promising that the film would meet expectations without compromise.

The Raja Saab: Makers Drop Another New Poster Featuring Prabhas Ahead Of Release, Fans React

The Raja Saab: Makers Drop Another New Poster Featuring Prabhas Ahead Of Release, Fans React

The excitement around Prabhas’ upcoming film, The Raja Saab, continues to soar as the makers have unveiled yet another new poster featuring the superstar. Dropped ahead of the film’s release, the latest poster has instantly caught the attention of fans. The film is all set to release on January 9.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the makers dropped a new poster featuring Prabhas holding a mashal and also announced advance booking are open for the film. Fans immediately reacted with fire emojis and also sharing GIF. Recently, the makers also shared Naache Naache song which is a remix of Bollywood song.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga REVEALS The Whopping Budget Of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab

In a recent promotional video, Sandeep Reddy Vanga teased Prabhas and said, “It’s a big set, three heroines, songs are there, daadi (grandmother) is there, and Rs 400 crore budget, and he said he’ll finish it in 40 days.” This budget is similar to the reported budgets of films like RRR, War 2 and Sikandar. With this revelation, the anticipation surrounding the film is at an all-time high. Meanwhile, it has been reported that the film has received two major cuts from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of The Raja Saab were asked to delete or modify a scene in which blood was being washed on the floor. To this, the makers modified the scene to monochrome, i.e. depicted in black and white. Besides this, a scene where a character is beheaded has also been shortened by 4 seconds. Following the changes, The Raja Saab was granted a U/A 16+ certificate. The film’s final length is 189.00 minutes, which is around 3 hours and 9 minutes.

Directed and written by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film stars Prabhas in the lead, alongside Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani. The film is slated for a pan-India release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Previously, director Maruthi made a strong assurance to Prabhas fans at the pre-release event of The Raja Saab, promising that the film would meet expectations without compromise.

Meanwhile, Prabhas continues to dominate the Indian cinema landscape with his massive fan base and larger-than-life roles. After The Raja Saab, the actor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. He also has the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline.

January 08, 2026, 07:44 IST

