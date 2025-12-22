The Rebel Star Who Ruled Cinema And Politics

Age gaps between actors in films have become increasingly common. Recently, in the Hindi film Dhurandhar, 40-year-old Ranveer Singh starred opposite 20-year-old Sara Arjun. Such pairings often spark discussion on social media, though fans argue that acting skills and on-screen chemistry matter more than age.

In some cases, these age differences move beyond the screen and into real life, with several Bollywood actors marrying partners significantly younger than themselves. Notable examples include Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, who shared a 22-year age gap, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar with a 26-year difference, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, with an age gap of around 10 years, and Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who have an age gap of approximately 13 years.

A similar case can be found in Telugu cinema. Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju, fondly known as the Rebel Star, also had a significant age gap in his personal life. A towering figure in Telugu cinema, he appeared in over 200 films, made his debut with Chilaka Gorinka in 1966, and continued acting until 2022, when his final film, Radhe Shyam, alongside his nephew Prabhas, was released.

Apart from acting, Krishnam Raju was also a producer, producing several of Prabhas’s films. Later, he ventured into politics, joining the BJP and serving as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister.

Krishnam Raju first married Seetha Devi, who tragically passed away at a young age due to health issues, leaving a lasting impact on him. Many years later, he remarried, tying the knot with Shyamala Devi. At the time, he was 56 and she was 28, making for an age difference of nearly 28 years.

Their marriage, however, was harmonious. The couple had three daughters, and Krishnam Raju always prioritised his family, balancing it alongside his film and political commitments.

Krishnam Raju’s family has deep ties to Tollywood. His brother, Suryanarayana Raju, worked as a producer, and his son Prabhas rose to become one of India’s biggest stars, continuing Krishnam Raju’s legacy.