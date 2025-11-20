The Untold Story Of Sholay’s Gabbar Singh

When Ramesh Sippy began casting for Sholay, the role of Gabbar Singh, the film’s terrifying dacoit, was already assigned to seasoned actor Danny Denzongpa. However, as the shooting schedule was finalized, Danny realized his dates clashed with Feroz Khan’s Dharmatma, a commitment he had already made. With little time left before filming began, Danny stepped away from Sholay, leaving the production team in a state of panic. Gabbar Singh was not just another role; it was central to the film’s narrative. (Image: IMDb)

At the time, Amjad Khan, son of veteran actor Jayant, was still looking for his big break in cinema. Though he had done notable work in theatre, he hadn’t yet made a mark in films. Salim Khan, one half of the legendary writer duo Salim-Javed, had known Amjad since childhood. When Danny exited the project, Salim suggested Amjad audition for the role. “Ramesh Sippy will have the final say, but it’s a brilliant role. You can try your luck,” Salim told him. Amjad met with Ramesh Sippy, who found his face “interesting” and asked him to grow a beard. That small spark of interest was all Amjad needed. (Image: IMDb)

Amjad Khan approached the role with fierce dedication. He began studying Abhishapta Chambal, a book on the dacoits of Chambal written by Taroon Coomar Bhaduri, father of actress Jaya Bachchan. The book gave him insight into the psychology and lifestyle of real-life bandits, helping him shape Gabbar’s persona. (Image: IMDb)

At home, his pregnant wife Shaila Khan became his rehearsal partner. Amjad also recalled a washerman from his childhood who would call out to his wife in a distinct, drawn-out tone: “Arre o Shanti.” That memory became the inspiration for one of Gabbar’s most iconic lines: “Arre o Sambha!” (Image: IMDb)

With guidance from Salim-Javed, Amjad worked meticulously on Gabbar’s tone and diction. He memorized every line, grew out his beard, and even blackened his teeth to give himself a more menacing appearance. When he finally arrived at Ramesh Sippy’s office for the screen test, he had fully transformed into the character. Ramesh Sippy was convinced. Amjad Khan was cast as Gabbar Singh, a newcomer about to take on a role that would define villainy in Indian cinema for generations. (Image: IMDb)

But landing the role was only the beginning. Amjad Khan still had to prove himself on set, among a cast of established stars and under the weight of enormous expectations. (Image: IMDb)

The cameras rolled for Sholay in October 1973, with the first scene capturing a quiet moment – Amitabh Bachchan returning the safe keys to Jaya Bachchan. But the heart of the film lay elsewhere, in the sun-scorched ravines of Ramgarh, where the most pivotal scenes awaited: the rise of Gabbar Singh. When Amjad Khan arrived in Bangalore for the first schedule, the weight of expectation bore down on him. Despite months of preparation, studying dacoit lore, rehearsing lines, blackening his teeth, and living in worn army fatigues, he was gripped by nerves. His very first line on camera was the now-immortal: “Kitne aadmi the?” (Image: IMDb)

But it didn’t land. His hands trembled. His voice cracked. The tobacco-grinding tic he had practiced felt unnatural. Take after take, the menace he had envisioned refused to surface. Eventually, Ramesh Sippy and the cameraman asked him to rest. The crew moved on to other scenes. Amjad sat alone, watching from the sidelines, haunted by thoughts of his newborn son and his ailing father, Jayant, who was battling cancer. (Image: IMDb)

Throughout the first schedule, Amjad Khan remained in costume, trying to inhabit Gabbar Singh’s skin. Yet not a single frame of him was shot. As the unit returned to Bombay, the industry buzzed with whispers: “Has Ramesh Sippy made a mistake casting a newcomer?” The murmurs grew louder. Even Salim-Javed, the very writers who had championed Amjad for the role, began to waver. They reportedly told Sippy, “If you’re unsure, replace him now.” (Image: IMDb)