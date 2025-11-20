শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
স্কুলে অনুপস্থিত থেকেও নিয়মিত বেতন-ভাতা তুলছে শিক্ষিকা রাজশাহীতে ফেসবুক হ্যাকার গ্রেপ্তার নোয়াখালীতে পল্লী চিকিৎসকের অতিরিক্ত ইনজেকশনে শিশুর মৃত্যু, দেড় লাখ টাকায় দফারফা ‘৫৪ বছরেও রাষ্ট্র মৌলিক অধিকারের নিশ্চয়তা দিতে পারেনি’ ‘In good company’: Rishabh Pant sends message ahead of crucial Guwahati Test, shares pictures with Team India teammates | Cricket News The Untold Story Of Sholay’s Gabbar Singh Is Hardik Pandya Engaged To GF Mahieka Sharma?; Ahaan Panday Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Aneet Padda | Bollywood News Sexy! Sahiba Bali Stuns In White Tank And Denims, Leaves Fans Swooning With Her New Pics | Bollywood News ‘Hopefully, we can keep him quiet’: Steve Smith names biggest Ashes threat for Australia | Cricket News ‘Nothing Suspicious If Husband Leaves Assets To Wife’: Priya Sachdev Kapur To Court | Movies News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

The Untold Story Of Sholay’s Gabbar Singh

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
The Untold Story Of Sholay’s Gabbar Singh




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
স্কুলে অনুপস্থিত থেকেও নিয়মিত বেতন-ভাতা তুলছে শিক্ষিকা

স্কুলে অনুপস্থিত থেকেও নিয়মিত বেতন-ভাতা তুলছে শিক্ষিকা

রাজশাহীতে ফেসবুক হ্যাকার গ্রেপ্তার

রাজশাহীতে ফেসবুক হ্যাকার গ্রেপ্তার

নোয়াখালীতে পল্লী চিকিৎসকের অতিরিক্ত ইনজেকশনে শিশুর মৃত্যু, দেড় লাখ টাকায় দফারফা

নোয়াখালীতে পল্লী চিকিৎসকের অতিরিক্ত ইনজেকশনে শিশুর মৃত্যু, দেড় লাখ টাকায় দফারফা

‘৫৪ বছরেও রাষ্ট্র মৌলিক অধিকারের নিশ্চয়তা দিতে পারেনি’

‘৫৪ বছরেও রাষ্ট্র মৌলিক অধিকারের নিশ্চয়তা দিতে পারেনি’

Is Hardik Pandya Engaged To GF Mahieka Sharma?; Ahaan Panday Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Aneet Padda | Bollywood News

Is Hardik Pandya Engaged To GF Mahieka Sharma?; Ahaan Panday Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Aneet Padda | Bollywood News

Sexy! Sahiba Bali Stuns In White Tank And Denims, Leaves Fans Swooning With Her New Pics | Bollywood News

Sexy! Sahiba Bali Stuns In White Tank And Denims, Leaves Fans Swooning With Her New Pics | Bollywood News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST