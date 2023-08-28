সোমবার , ২৮ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৩ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
The Vaccine War FIRST Review Out: R Madhavan Says Vivek Agnihotri Film Makes You ‘Applaud, Weep’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৮, ২০২৩ ১০:৫৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
the vaccine war review


Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 10:04 IST

R Madhavan reviews The Vaccine War.

R Madhavan reviews The Vaccine War.

R Madhavan shares The Vaccine War review after watching the film in New York. The actor praised the director and the cast of the film.

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War was premiered in New York recently and R Madhavan shared the film’s first review. The actor was one of the stars in the audience at the special screening which took place as part of the India for Humanity Tour. Madhavan took to Instagram and praised the film. He said he cheered, applauded and even cried while watching the film. The actor also praised Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Nana Pathekar and Raima Sen’s performances in the movie.

“Just saw “THE VACCINE WAR” and totally blown out of my mind by the spectacular sacrifices and achievements of the Indian scientific community, which made India’s very first vaccine and kept the nation safe during the most challenging period, told by a Master Storyteller @vivekagnihotri who makes you cheer, applaud, weep, and euphoric, all at the same time,” he said.

“Stellar performances by the entire cast, @pallavijoshiofficial @anupampkher #Nanapathekar @raimasen (and every single one of them )so beautifully depict the sacrifices and the sheer grit of our Indian scientists ( ladies) aptly and impact-fully,” Madhavan added.

“Take a huge bow team #TheVaccineWar .. the Indian scientific community owes your debt of gratitude as we to them..???????????????????????? go see the film in the theaters and make sure to buy a ticket for your superwoman helped you survive the lockdown..The domestic helps and the lovely women,” The Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor wrote.

Vivek Agnohotri has been showcasing his film in different cities of the US. On Sunday, he revealed that he hosted a screening of the film in Atlanta and the room was packed.

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War is based on the coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic. The film will be released in Hindi, English, Bangla, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati and Marathi. The Vaccine War is slated to release on September 28. The film will clash with Prabhas’ upcoming release, Salaar. The film is helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More



Source link

