শুক্রবার , ২২ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩
The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri Reveals National Award-Winning Actress Pallavi Joshi’s Look; See Post

vivek agnihotri pallavi joshi 2023 09 ab7e21f384e719b0bca77e21f29e0d5d


The film is set to release in six days. (Image: X)

The film is set to release in six days. (Image: X)

The Vaccine War will be released in cinemas on September 28 this year amid high anticipation from audiences.

With only six days left until the global premiere of The Vaccine War, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and talented actress Pallavi Joshi have ramped up the promotional efforts for this gripping cinematic journey. Today, the filmmaker made a significant announcement on social media, introducing Pallavi Joshi’s character in the film. Vivek took to the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter to announce Pallavi’s look in the film.

In a post that he shared, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote, “INTRODUCING: 3-time National Award winner Pallavi Joshi as (Dr.) Priya Abraham, Director, the National Institute of Virology, delivering one of the most heart-touching performances in Indian cinema. 6 DAYS TO GO! #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory releasing worldwide on 28 September 2023.”

Pallavi Joshi, a renowned actress with three National Awards to her name, takes on the role of Dr Priya Abraham, the Director of the National Institute of Virology, in The Vaccine War. The announcement has piqued the curiosity of fans and cinephiles, who eagerly await her compelling portrayal in this true-to-life narrative.

As the release date draws nearer, the excitement surrounding The Vaccine War continues to mount. The grand promotional US event for The Vaccine War at the iconic Times Square was nothing short of spectacular. A captivating flash mob presentation, skilfully blending various dance genres, mesmerized the multitude of spectators who gathered to witness this extraordinary event. The event marked the culmination of a series of promotions that have successfully captured the public’s imagination. Now the makers have moved to India for the promotions.

The Vaccine War will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. The film will tell the story of the crisis time when India developed the vaccine. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 28 2023.





Source link

