‘Their Sacrifice Must Never Slip Through The Cracks’: Farhan Akhtar On 120 Bahadur At IFFI 2025 | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 21, 2025, 21:23 IST

At IFFI 2025, Farhan Akhtar called 120 Bahadur “an honour to make,” urging audiences to remember Major Shaitan Singh and 120 soldiers whose sacrifices shaped India.

Farhan Akhtar delivered a stirring speech at the IFFI 2025 premiere of 120 Bahadur

Farhan Akhtar delivered a stirring and heartfelt address at the world premiere of 120 Bahadur at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, honouring the courage and sacrifice of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and the 120 Indian soldiers who fought with extraordinary valour in one of the most defining battles of independent India.

Standing before a packed audience, Akhtar began with a warm greeting before setting the tone for the evening. “Thank you so, so much. Good evening, everyone. Are you excited to watch this film?” he asked, drawing cheers from the crowd.

From there, his voice shifted into a deeply reflective tribute to the forgotten chapters of India’s military history. “It absolutely has been an honour making this film,” he said. “There are stories in our country’s history — some we remember very fondly because we are reminded of them every year. Some, unfortunately, slip through the cracks. And we have to use the power of film and storytelling to remind every Indian what came before us.”

Akhtar emphasised that the freedoms Indians enjoy today — cultural, political, emotional — came at a profound cost. “The map of India that we enjoy… all of it came at a price,” he said. “These people on screen that we represent, Major Shaitan Singh Bhatiji and the 120 brave soldiers who fought beside him, truly deserved their place in the sun. Their place in your collective memory.”

The actor-filmmaker became visibly moved as he spoke about the responsibility of bringing such a story to life. “We are very, very proud to have made this film. I hope when you watch it, you will feel the same.”

He ended on a personal note, one that struck an emotional chord across the auditorium at IFFI. “I’m just really happy, on a personal note, to be back in Goa,” he said. “This is where my filmmaking journey began 25 years ago. To be here with this film — a film very close to my heart, as close to my heart as Dil Chahta Hai was — is absolutely a treat. Enjoy the film.”

He thanked the dignitaries on stage and urged the audience to take their seats as the lights dimmed for the much-awaited premiere.

About 120 Bahadur: A Cinematic Tribute to a Forgotten Battle

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 120 Bahadur brings to life the legendary but often overlooked Battle of Rezang La, fought on November 18, 1962, during the Sino-Indian War. The film chronicles the extraordinary heroism of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and the 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company of the 13 Kumaon Regiment — most of them Ahir warriors — who fought until their last breath defending Indian territory against overwhelming Chinese forces.

The story is rooted in meticulous research, first-person military accounts and government archives, capturing the freezing Himalayan landscape and the brutal, close-quarters combat faced by the outnumbered troops. Razneesh Ghai’s film highlights both the tactical brilliance of Major Shaitan Singh and the unwavering courage of his men, who chose valour over surrender in a battle that has since become a symbol of supreme military sacrifice.

120 Bahadur blends large-scale action with intimate emotional storytelling, exploring themes of duty, honour, patriotism and the price of freedom. The film is expected to spark renewed public interest in the battle, which earned Major Shaitan Singh the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published: November 21, 2025, 21:23 IST

News movies bollywood ‘Their Sacrifice Must Never Slip Through The Cracks’: Farhan Akhtar On 120 Bahadur At IFFI 2025