‘There Were 200 Cops’: Govinda’s Niece Recalls Hospital Scenes After Actor Accidentally Shot Himself | Bollywood News

Govinda made headlines in 2024 after he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his revolver. While police ruled out the possibility of foul play, several rumours around the incident started gaining traction. Now, Govinda’s niece, Ragini Khanna, has opened up about the incident and shared what actually happened that day.

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Govinda shared, “My mother told me she had gotten a call saying that Chichi mama had been shot. We were shocked at that time. Then my mother told me that he had shot himself.”

She further continued and revealed, “My mother rushed to the hospital, and I was shocked. I had a very emotionally reactive response, so I decided to go a little later to prevent creating more tension with my reaction. I went three hours late. My mother and brother went immediately.”

When asked about fans’ doubts of foulplay in the matter, Ragini revealed, “There were 200 cops at the hospital itself, and 50 cops were outside his house to know what happened. How can you escape that kind of situation if it is not genuine? I have full faith in our police. They have done their due diligence, and they got satisfactory results. Because if somebody else had been involved, he couldn’t have escaped after doing something like this to such a big personality. He was fine in a month, he stood on his feet in a month’s time.”

Govinda on accidentally shooting himself

In a heartfelt voice note recorded from his hospital bed, Govinda assured his fans that he is on the mend. He expressed gratitude to his supporters and the medical staff for their critical care.

In the note, he can be heard saying, “Namaskar, pranaam, main hoon Govinda, aap sab logon ke aashirwad aur maa-baap ka aashirwad, guru ki kripa ke wajah se goli lagi thi par woh nikaal di gayi hai. Main dhanyavad deta hoon yahan ke doctor ka, aadarniya doctor Agarwal ji ka aur aap sab logon ki prarthana jo hai, aap logon ka dhanyavad, pranaam (I am Govinda. Thanks to your blessings, my parents’ blessings, and the grace of my guru, I was shot, but the bullet has been taken out. I thank the doctors here, especially Dr. Agarwal, and I appreciate all your prayers).”

