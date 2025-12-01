These 7 Workplace K-Drama Rom-Com Films Will Make Your Boring 9-5 Feel Exciting

Workplace K-drama rom-coms have a dedicated fanbase, and for all the right reasons. With a perfect mix of love, laughter, and office life, these dramas show how romance sparks during coffee breaks, overtime work, and even between boss and employee.

With relatable stories and a fun cast lineup, these K-dramas make the exhausting 9-5 feel exciting. Let’s take a look at 7 top workplace K-dramas perfect for a light and breezy watch:

The drama follows an unexpected love story between a self-obsessed vice chairman and his secretary. When the secretary decides to quit her job after 9 years, the vice chairman panics and starts doing everything to make her stay.

As he tries to win her back, the two slowly fall in love and face memories from the past that connect them in unexpected ways. The drama stars Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young in lead roles.

This fun rom-com follows Kim Hye Jin, who works at a magazine but struggles with her looks and confidence. When her handsome childhood friend Ji Sung Joon joins the company as her boss, he fails to recognise her.

To avoid embarrassment, Hye Jin asks her stylish best friend to pretend to be her. The drama features Park Seo Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Choi Si Won and others in leading roles.

Starring Park Min Young and Kim Jae Wook, the drama revolves around the love story between an art museum curator and her boss. When a new director is appointed, he learns about her hidden life, and to protect her, the two pretend to date. However, soon they start to grow real feelings for each other, leading to a refreshing office romance.

The drama unfolds a romance between a skilled prosecutor and a cheerful trainee. When the trainee is determined to solve a murder case and catch the criminal, the prosecutor joins her.

As the two start to work on the case together, they develop feelings for each other. The drama stars Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun in lead roles.

Do Bong-soon dreams of making a video game based on her life, but instead gets hired as a bodyguard to Ahn Min-hyuk, the CEO of a gaming company. While dealing with dangerous cases in their neighbourhood, Bong-soon and Min-hyuk find themselves falling for one another. The drama casts Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik, Ji Soo and others in lead roles.

The drama follows a rich, playful heir, who prefers short-term flings, and a shy dietician, who is careful about love. They meet during a night out for the first time and later cross paths again when the girl gets hired by his company. Sung Hoon, Song Ji Eun, and Kim Jae Young lead the cast.