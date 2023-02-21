মঙ্গলবার , ২১ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৮ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
These Female Actresses Rejected the Role of Sakina in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

The sequel will be again produced by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma.

According to sources, apart from Kajol, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit also refused to do the film.

It’s been over two decades since Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released. The film starring Sunny Deol became the highest-grossing Indian film at the time of its release and received massive love from not only the fans but critics as well. Tara Singh-Sakina’s love story became an example of true lovers.

While Sunny Deol was already doing good in his film career, Ameesha’s career catapulted after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. But did you know, many female actresses rejected the role of Sakina in the film? Yes, you read it right.

In an interview, director Anil Sharma stated that while he would not name names, many female actors rejected the film for various reasons.

When asked if Kajol was approached for the role, the filmmaker said in Hindi to Bollywood Bubble, “I don’t want to name anyone, it’s not right. The media is free to name anyone. But we approached several top actresses of the time. Some felt that we weren’t up to their standards, they felt Sunny Deol sahab wasn’t up to their standards; they felt they were too big for us. They felt we weren’t ‘trendy’. They didn’t even listen to the story.”

He further added, “Some actresses who heard our story felt that it was a period film, and it would involve getting dirty; those days films would be shot internationally. They used to tell us to make ‘youth-oriented’ films. They’d make some excuse or the other.” According to sources, apart from Kajol, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit also refused to do Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

And now after 22 years, one of your favourite love stories is all set for its sequel, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, thankfully without any changes to the main cast. Along with Sunny and Amisha, the film will also star Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha and Manish Wadhwa.

The sequel will be again produced by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma. As Sunny Deol told the media, “The film gives out the message that love has no boundaries and can be our greatest strength.” The much-awaited romantic drama will be released on August 11, 2023.

