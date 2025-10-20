These Films Made Big Money On Diwali

Bollywood and Diwali have always shared a sparkling connection. The festival of lights brightens up cinema halls with filmmakers aiming for this golden window to turn into big-screen celebrations.

This year, the Diwali box office will see two exciting releases lighting up the theatres and fans can’t wait to flock into the cinema halls.

One of the releases is Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s spooky yet hilarious Thamma, a horror comedy film.

Competing head-on is Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. The romantic drama is expected to strike a chord with the audience’s heart.

Before diving into this year’s big releases, let’s take a look at the films that have ruled the box office in the past on the festive occasion.

First up is Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3, which roared into theaters on Diwali 2023. The high-octane action film collected a jaw-dropping Rs 464 crore worldwide, cementing its place as one of the biggest Diwali hits ever.

Salman, in fact, has been a Diwali regular over the years with films like Main Aur Mrs. Khanna, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Andaz Apna Apna released in theatres on the festive day.

Then comes Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 which hit screens in 2019. Along with Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay delivered a multi-starrer comedy that earned Rs 296 crore worldwide.

In 2021, Sooryavanshi proved Akshay’s Diwali dominance. Directed by Rohit Shetty and featuring power-packed cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, the cop-universe film collected Rs 293 crore globally and became one of the biggest post-pandemic hits.

Shah Rukh Khan, too, made Diwali shine brighter in 2014 with Happy New Year. Directed by Farah Khan, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Boman Irani.

Not to forget Golmaal Again, the film released in 2017, was a blockbuster. Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Arshad Warsi, the Rohit Shetty directorial raked in Rs 205.69 crore net in India.