This 45 Crore Film Was A Massive Flop At The Box Office – Incurred 99.99% Loss

Directed by Ajay Bahl, The Lady killer is a crime thriller, starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Reports suggested that the film exceeded budget due to several re-shoots in 2023. The final budget stood at Rs 45 crore. (Image: IMDb)

Upon its release, the film sold only 293 tickets across India on its opening day, ending its lifetime run under a lakh. Furthermore, reports also suggested that the film was released incomplete, with the climax not fully shot. Ajay Bahl initially backed the claim but reversed his statement later. (Image: IMDb)

The Lady Killer received only a token release in a handful of theatres in India in November 2023. According to trade insiders, the reason was that the makers had signed a deal with the OTT giant Netflix for its streaming release in December. Due to this, the film needed a theatrical release in November first week, failing which the streaming deal would be invalidated. (Image: IMDb)

Reportedly, the makers felt it was better to have a token release and then secure the OTT release, and this is why the incomplete film hit the theatres without any publicity. There was no promotional campaign barring a trailer release. (Image: IMDb)

Adding more to the woes, the film lost its streaming release after the OTT giant backed out, owing to its sorry business at the ticket window. The film also generated a lot of bad press. (Image: IMDb)