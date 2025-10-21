This Actor Once Scolded Salman Khan In Front Of Everyone For Coming Late To Sets, And The Fallout Lasted 23 Years

There are many celebrities in Bollywood who no longer work together due to ego clashes or some disagreements. One habit of this superstar has reportedly led to a cold war with another actor in the industry.

Both actors have not worked together for almost two decades, and the reason behind it dates back to an incident that happened on a film set 23 years ago.

We’re talking about the cold war between Salman Khan and Danny Denzongpa that began in 1991 during the shoot of Sanam Bewafa. Since then, the stalwarts have not collaborated in a film.

But what’s the reason behind it? It’s a habit of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, one that still draws allegations from directors and co-actors.

Salman Khan, one of the industry heavyweights, and Danny Denzongpa, known for his strong performances and discipline, met for the first time on the set of Sanam Bewafa.

During the shoot, Danny used to arrive on set ahead of time, while Salman often came several hours late almost every day.

Danny was furious with Salman’s delays and scolded him in front of everyone. Salman didn’t take kindly to it either, but Danny’s anger was so intense that he decided never to work with Salman Khan again.

After 23 years, Salman Khan and Danny reunited on screen in the 2014 film Jai Ho. Danny played the villain, but it is said that even during the shoot, both remained highly professional and kept interactions to a minimum.

Cut to 2025, a video from Bigg Boss 19 has gone viral, creating a buzz on social media. In the clip, Salman Khan reacts to claims made by Sikandar director AR Murugadoss, who alleged that the actor arrived late on the film’s set.

Sikandar did not perform well at the box office, and following this, the director accused Bhaijaan of showing up late at night on set.

Salman firmly denied the allegation, stating that he used to arrive on sets by 9 PM due to a broken rib.