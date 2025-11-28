This Actor Starred In 500 Films, Rose To Fame, But Debt Forced Him To Sell His Home

Height, complexion, or physique have never been barriers to achievement. While some may still tease based on appearance, true achievers move forward undeterred. Despite being a short actor in Tamil cinema, Chitti Babu, also known as ‘Thavakalai’, appeared in over 500 films, earning the admiration of fans through his relentless dedication.

Born in July 1975 in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, Chitti Babu began his career as a group dancer. He made his Tamil acting debut in 1982 with Payanangal Mudivathillai, directed by R. Sundarrajan, having previously acted in the Telugu film Nenu Maa Avida. His performance immediately caught the attention of audiences.

He gained further recognition with Bhagyaraj’s Munthanai Mudichu (1983), alongside Urvashi. The character of Thavakalai in the film became synonymous with him. Over the years, he worked with leading actors, including Mohanlal and Balakrishna, appearing in Tamil films such as Aan Paavam, Thaimel Aanai, Alai Osai, Ratthathin Rathame, and Mananthal Mahadevan.

Beyond acting, Chitti Babu was also an accomplished dancer. He showcased his skills in songs like Yeh Aatha Aathorama from Payanangal Mudivathillai. In 1990, he founded the ‘Cini Minmini Dance Group’ and Palsuvai Kalaipalli, nurturing new talent and contributing significantly to the arts. He also appeared in television serials, including My Dear Bhootham.

With a career spanning over 500 films, Chitti Babu ventured into production with Mannil Indha Kadhal, funding it alongside friends. However, when his friends withdrew, he bore the full cost himself, taking a loan that ultimately could not cover the film’s release. This unfortunate setback led to financial loss and the sale of his dream home, forcing him to live in a rented house.

Chitti Babu married Podhamani, and concerns over not having an heir were later revealed by his brother. Tragically, after returning from a Malayalam film shoot in Kerala, he suffered a heart attack in 2017 at the age of 42.