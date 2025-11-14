This Actress, Set To Get Married Soon, Lands In Controversy Over ‘Men Should Experience Period Pain’ Remarks

Women experience the physical and emotional discomfort of menstruation. While some may experience mild cramps, mood swings, and bloating, others suffer from severe pain and debilitating symptoms.

While shedding light on the same, a pan-India actress has recently found herself in hot water. Known for her charming smile and strong opinions, she suggested that men should experience period pain at least once to understand the struggle millions of women face every month.

The actress in question is Rashmika Mandanna. During a candid chat on Jagapathi Babu’s talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, the Pushpa actress was asked if she genuinely believed that men should experience periods too.

Admitting to it, she said, “Yes. I want them to get periods at least once, to know the pain and trauma. Due to hormonal imbalance, we feel emotions we don’t understand.”

“And you can’t show that pressure on men because, no matter how much you explain, they don’t understand the feeling. So, if men get periods just once, let them understand what period pain is like,” Rashmika explained, describing how hormonal changes affect emotions and daily life.

Sharing her personal experience, Rashmika added, “I get such horrible period pain that I have even fainted once because of it. I’ve done numerous tests and consulted doctors, but nobody knows why it happens. Every month I wonder, ‘God, why are you torturing me so much?’ I feel like anyone can only understand it when they experience it. Which is why I think men should get periods at least once.”

The clip quickly spread online, with some accusing her of being “insensitive” towards men, while others defended her as simply asking for empathy.

Amid the backlash, a fan posted the full video on X (formerly Twitter) to clarify her intent. The post read, “Rashmika’s perspective on men having periods. Sometimes we only want our pain & emotions to be understood. It was never about comparison or diminishing male responsibilities.. But fragile egos chose to twist it that way.”

Retweeting the fan’s post, Rashmika wrote, “And this no one will talk about.. The fear of going to shows and interviews is this for me… I mean something and it’s taken in something else entirely…”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend.

Looking ahead, she is all set to star in Cocktail 2 alongside Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. While other details about the upcoming film have been kept under wraps, the makers are expected to release the sequel in the second half of 2026.